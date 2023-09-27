All Sections
Ryder Cup 2023 Golf on TV: How to watch, location, match schedules, teams, captains, odds, and prize money

The biennial golf competition which sees the best golfers from Europe and the USA collide in matchplay foursomes, fourballs and singles is back this week

By David Hepburn
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
 Comment
Europe and the USA are battling for the Ryder Cup in Italy this year.Europe and the USA are battling for the Ryder Cup in Italy this year.
Europe and the USA are battling for the Ryder Cup in Italy this year.

The 44th Ryder Cup will get underway later this month - the latest edition of a sporting event that dates back to 1927 when it made its debut at the Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.

First contested between Great Britain and Ireland and the USA, it was expanded to include European players in 1979 due to American dominance.

Originally scheduled for 2022, this year's event was pushed back a year after the previous competition was postponed to 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Europe will be hoping to win the cup back from the USA, who registered an impressive 19–9 victory in their home tournament at Whistling Straits.

Here's everything you need to know

When and where is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

This year's Ryder Cup is being hosted by Italy and will be played on the course at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, just outisde the Italian capital Rome.

The competition takes place over three days from Friday, September 29, to Sunday, October 1. It will be preceded by three days of practice for the players.

Can I watch it on television in the UK?

Full live coverage of the Ryder Cup will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with subscribers also able to stream the action via the Sky Go app. If you don't have Sky Sports you can still watch it via NOW TV, at a cost of £11.98 per day, or a month's subscription for £34.99. For more details head here.

Who is favourite to win the Ryder Cup?

Team Europe are slight favourites to take the trophy with odds of 1/1 (Evens), while Team USA are 11/10 for victory.

The bookies think the most likely score at the end of the tournament is a 14-14 draw, which would see the USA retain the cup.

What is the Ryder Cup schedule?

Here's when you can catch all the action:

The home captain chooses which format - foursomes or fourballs - is played in the morning and which in the afternoon on the first two days

Tuesday, September 26 - Thursday, September 28Practice days

Thursday, September 28, at 4pm: Opening Ceremony

Friday, September 29

Morning matches

6:35am Match 1

6:50am Match 2

7:05am Match 3

7:20am Match 4

Afternoon matches

11:25am Match 1

11:40am Match 2

11:55am Match 3

12:10pm Match 4

Saturday, September 30

Morning matches

7:35am Match 1

7:50am Match 2

8:05am Match 3

8:20am Match 4

Afternoon schedule

12:25pm Match 1

12:40pm Match 2

12:55pm Match 3

1:10pm Match 4

Sunday 1 October

11:35am Sunday singles (12 matches teeing off every 12 minutes)

5pm Approximate finish and trophy presentation.

Who are the captains and vice captains?

The United States will be led by Zach Johnson, while the Europeans are helmed by Luke Donald. BOth are captaining for the first time.

Europe's three vice-captains are Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Nicolas Colsaerts. The USA have opted for just two - Steve Stricker and Davis Love III.

Who is in the European Ryder Cup Team?

Team Europe are as follows

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

John Rahm (Spain)

Victor Hovland (Norway)

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Tommy Fleetwood (England) - Captain's Pick

Sepp Straka (Austria) - Captain’s Pick

Justin Rose (England) - Captain's Pick

Shane Lowry (Ireland) - Captain's Pick

Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark) - Captain's Pick

Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) - Captain's Pick

Who is in the American Ryder Cup Team?

Team USA are as follows:

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clarke

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns - Captain's Pick

Rickie Fowler - Captain's Pick

Brooks Koepka - Captain's Pick

Collin Moriakawa - Captain's Pick

