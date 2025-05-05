Young scrum-half impresses while 'embedded' at Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors coach Pete Murchie is hopeful of keeping Jack Oliver at the club for the longer term after the young Munster scrum-half impressed during training.
Oliver, 22, has been spending time with Glasgow as he weighs up his next move. First-team opportunities have been hard to come by at Munster for the Ireland Under-20 international who is also Scottish-qualified.
“He's been training with us for a number of weeks now,” said Murchie, the Glasgow defence coach. “Obviously, he's an option for us moving forwards.
“He's done well. You know the history there in terms of [his] Scottish roots. Munster have allowed him to come to us for a period of time now and he's just been embedded in our squad and he's done well. Hopefully, there'll be something done there where he can stay around longer term.”
Oliver is the son of the late Hawick and Scotland scrum-half Greig Oliver who was capped three times between 1987 and 1991 and moved to Ireland to coach. He was tragically killed in a paragliding accident at the age of 58 in 2023 while in South Africa to watch his son play in the World Rugby U20 Championship.
Jack Oliver was born in Melrose but raised in Ireland and played for the famous Garryowen club in Limerick. He scored a try on his first senior Munster start in the pre-season clash against Gloucester in September 2024 but is competing with Conor Murray, Craig Casey and Paddy Patterson for the No 9 jersey.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.