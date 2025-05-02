Glasgow Warriors poised to move for son of late Scotland international

Munster scrum-half on radar and could switch international allegiance

Glasgow Warriors are considering a move for Jack Oliver, the Munster scrum-half and son of the late Scotland international, Greig Oliver.

Jack Oliver was born in Melrose but grew up in Ireland and has represented his adopted country at age-grade level. He has been pictured training with Glasgow and reportedly attended the club’s awards dinner last weekend.

Jack Oliver during a Glasgow Warriors training session at Scotstoun Stadium, on April 1. | SNS Group

He played for Ireland at the World Rugby Under-20 Championships in 2023 in South Africa where tragedy struck, with his father killed in a paragliding accident at the age of 58. Greig Oliver had been in South Africa to watch his son play in the tournament.

A gifted scrum-half in an outstanding Hawick side, Greig Oliver was capped three times by Scotland between 1987 and 1991. He played at two Rugby World Cups and was part of the 1990 Grand Slam-winning squad as the replacement scrum-half in the days when replacements were only permitted in the event of injury.

He moved to Ireland for coaching roles and became Munster’s elite performance officer.

The late Greig Oliver played and coached Hawick and was capped three times by Scotland. | TSPL

Jack Oliver, 22, followed in father’s footsteps as a talented number nine and played for the famous Garryowen club in Limerick. He was added to Munster’s Champions Cup squad in December 2021 and was a try-scorer on his first Munster start in the pre-season clash against Gloucester in September 2024.

However, first-team opportunities have been limited and he now looks poised to move to Glasgow for next season. This could also see him switch allegiance to Scotland.