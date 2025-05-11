Why second Lions tour will be even more special for key Scotland man

Injured prop grateful that coaches kept faith in him

Zander Fagerson is already a seasoned Lions tourist having played four times in South Africa in 2021 but second time around is likely to be even more special for the Glasgow Warriors prop.

Covid cast a shadow four years ago and all games on South African soil were played out in empty stadiums. It will be a different story in Australia this summer where thousands of travelling Lions supporters are expected to swell attendances for the nine-date tour which culminates in three Test matches in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The so-called ‘sea of red’ was much missed in South Africa and the only Lions fans who got to see the 2021 tourists in the flesh were those lucky enough to secure tickets for the send-off match at Murrayfield against Japan. Even then the crowd was limited to a Scottish government-approved 16,500 following “the application of agreed social distancing criteria”.

Glasgow Warriors' Zander Fagerson is pictured after being called up for the British & Irish Lions' tour of Australia. | SNS Group

“The sea of red is one of the key parts of the Lions series, so it's going to be absolutely incredible to experience that for the first time with full capacity stadiums,” said Fagerson, one of eight Scots in Andy Farrell’s squad.

“We had a sneak peek at Murrayfield against Japan in 2021 but there were restricted numbers and everyone was spaced out. Sadly, due to injury, I couldn't play that day, which I was absolutely torn up about.

“So to have the friends and family and all the fans back in the stands will be absolutely incredible. We're really looking forward to that aspect of the tour.”

Fagerson is currently out with a calf injury and unsure if he will be able to play again for Glasgow this season. He is reluctant to predict when he might return and his next outing for the Warriors could hinge on how far they go in the United Rugby Championship play-offs.

They have already secured a home tie in the quarter-finals which are scheduled for May 30-31; the semis and the final will take place on the two weekends after that. It is then straight into Lions action, with the tourists’ farewell match against Argentina in Dublin taking place on Friday, June 20. The first match on Australian soil is against Western Force in Perth eight days later.

‘Grateful’ to Lions coaches

Celebrations in the Glasgow Warriors team room as Zander Fagerson, left, and Scott Cummings find out they're in the Lions squad. | SNS Group

“First and foremost, I am really grateful to the coaches for taking the chance on me,” said Fagerson. “I'm doing all I can to come back and I'll be back as soon as I can. I am working as hard as I can to make sure I can get back on the pitch and contribute.

“There are so many good players just now playing well so just to be picked is even more special and puts a bit of fire in the belly to make sure I do all I can to get back quicker.”

How Fagerson picked up Glasgow injury

Fagerson was a huge part of Glasgow’s URC success last season, playing the full 80 minutes in all three play-off matches culminating in the victory over the Bulls in the final at Loftus Versfeld. The Warriors may have to do it without him this year following his training-ground injury.

“It was the last scrum of the session and I felt as if one of the flankers had punched me in the calf and I thought, that's a bit weird,” he recalled. “So after the scrum, I turned around and said to the flanker, ‘what are you playing at?’ He said, ‘I didn't do anything’. I thought, ‘oh no’.

“I tried to get up and that's when I realised I'd done it. I was absolutely gutted. First and foremost, I couldn't contribute to the club and help in this finals run, but then, of course, the intrusive thoughts kick in.”

Zander Fagerson played for the British & Irish Lions on the 2021 tour of South Africa. | Getty Images

Thankfully, Farrell kept the faith and Fagerson is on course for Australia. Younger brother Matt has not been so fortunate. The Glasgow and Scotland back-rower suffered a serious ankle injury in the Champions Cup defeat by Leinster in Dublin and is now on the rehab trail with Zander.

“He's been playing some great rugby and, sadly, he picked up an injury as well,” said the prop.

“I feel for the physios - two Fagersons in the physio department. He's working really hard to come back as quickly as he can as well. And you never know, injuries happen. I think he's done enough on the pitch to show what he's capable of.

“Hopefully he gets back soon and then he can let his rugby do the talking and we'll see what happens.”

Zander Fagerson started for the Lions against the Sharks in South Africa four years ago and came off the bench in three other tour games but found his path to the Test team blocked by Tadhg Furlong and Kyle Sinckler. Now 29, he is in his prime and it would be a major surprise if he wasn’t in the match-day 23 for the Test series in Australia.

The Lions tighthead options

Zander Fagerson scores for the Lions against the Stormers in Cape Town during the 2021 tour. | Getty Images

Furlong and Bath’s Will Stuart are the other two tightheads in the 2025 touring party and, injury permitting, Fagerson will have the opportunity to stake his claim. After the matches against Argentina and Western Force, the Lions will play Queensland Reds, New South Wales Waratahs, ACT Brumbies and an Invitational Australia & New Zealand team before the first Test at Suncorp Stadium on July 19.

Fagerson will have friends alongside him - he is one of four Glasgow Warriors players in Farrell’s squad, and Leinster is the only club to have supplied more. The inclusion of Scott Cummings, Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones reflects the impact Franco Smith has had on Glasgow in his three seasons as head coach.

“It’s a massive testament to the club, and to the coaches and the players as well, to what we're building here,” Fagerson reflected.

“It doesn't matter how you play individually. It's a team sport so the players around you have to help support that and help you keep growing and developing. Full credit to Franco and the whole organisation for getting us all there.

“And I couldn't have picked three better mates to go with, especially Scotty, who is one of my best mates. I’m absolutely over the moon for him. I know what he can do. And with the injury he had, that makes it even sweeter [Cumming has just returned from a fractured arm].