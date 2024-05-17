WP Nel on the charge against Munster in his final home match in Edinburgh colours before he retires . (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Wes Goosen injury concern

Sean Everitt has backed his Edinburgh side to win in Italy next month after their United Rugby Championship play-off hopes suffered a setback with a home defeat by Munster.

The capital side lost 29-26 to the defending champions at a sold-out Hive which was at its noisiest best during a pulsating encounter. Edinburgh led 16-12 at half-time thanks to a try from Mark Bennett, converted by Ben Healy who also kicked three penalties.

Munster, whose first-half points came from two tries from French centre Antoine Frisch and a Jack Crowley conversion, fought back after the break with further tries from Crowley and Gavin Coombes. Crowley converted both and landed the winning penalty with 10 minutes remaining.

Edinburgh had scored a second try through Boan Venter, and Healy kicked another five points, but it was only enough for a losing bonus point. The likelihood now is that they will have to win against Benetton in Treviso on the final weekend of the regular season on June 1 if they are to finish in the top eight and make the play-offs.

“I thought the guys really put in a good showing tonight against the top team in the URC,” said Everitt, the Edinburgh head coach.

“Really disappointing not to get the result. I think the bounce of the ball at times didn’t go our way. But it was really close, and I think the team has improved, so we’ll take the positives out of it and if we can perform like this against Benetton we’ll get the result in Italy.

“It was great playing in a full stadium. The spectators have been amazing in supporting us this year. Unfortunately we couldn’t get the result tonight. I’m still a bit disappointed now to comment too much. I’m just pleased with how we’ve grown in all aspects of our game, and it’s small margins that count in these big games.”

Edinburgh will hope that Glasgow Warriors can do them a favour on Saturday by beating the Lions in South Africa and their cause would also be helped by Connacht losing at home to the Lions.

The losing bonus point moved Edinburgh up from seventh to sixth ahead of the Saturday matches. They were on the wrong end of a controversial decision by Italian referee Gianluca Gnecchi in the 52nd minute when Healy was caught late by Munster replacement RG Snyman as he kicked the ball clear. The South African lock appeared to pin Healy to the ground and when Bill Mata moved in to clear him out, Gnecchi penalised the Edinburgh No 8. The penalty led directly to Coombes’ try, much to the anger of the home supporters. Everitt was diplomatic when asked about the incident.

“In these tight games the 50-50 calls have to go your way,” he said. “We’ll have to review that. I thought maybe the boys were a bit unlucky in some of the calls - in tight situations you would like some of them to go your way. And the referee has got a job to do. We’ll have a look at it and go through the normal processes again to see where we can get better.”

Everitt agreed that the showdown with Benetton at Stadio di Monigo would be like a cup final as both side try to reach the play-offs. “Depending on how the results go this weekend, we’ll probably need three points out of that game to make it safe,” said the coach. “It’s going to be a tough game away. Benetton at home are really strong and they’ve got everything to play for as well.”