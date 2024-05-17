Edinburgh lose to Munster in Hive thriller but Sean Everitt sees enough to give him play-off hope

Irish province run out winners despite

Edinburgh lost a league match at home for only the second time this season and it means their play-offs hopes in the United Rugby Championship will go to the final weekend of the regular campaign.

On a night of high emotion, both sides contributed to a game of intensity and quality but it was Munster who edged it, scoring four tries to Edinburgh’s two to win 29-26. Sean Everitt’s team picked up a losing bonus point but they deserved more from a match in which WP Nel and Bill Mata said farewell to the home supporters.

The soon-to-retire prop and Bristol-bound No 8 still have a big role to play in whatever is left of the season but they won’t be playing at home again. If Edinburgh do finish in the top eight, they will be on the road in the play-offs. Their destiny is likely to be decided in a shoot-out with Benetton in Treviso on June 1.

Edinburgh's Javan Sebastian and Jamie Ritchie look on dejectedly after the narrow defeat by Munster.

“I’m disappointed,” said Everitt. “I thought the guys really put in a good showing against the top team in the URC. I think the bounce of the ball at times didn’t go our way. But it was really close, and I think the team has improved, so we’ll take the positives out of it and if we can perform like this against Benetton we’ll get the result in Italy.”

Mark Bennett’s try helped them lead the URC champions 16-12 at half-time but Edinburgh conceded early in the second half to fall behind for the first time. They fought back to draw level before the game turned on a hugely controversial moment which saw Munster awarded a penalty after their lock RG Snyman had clattered late into Ben Healy as the Edinburgh stand-off cleared the ball. Mata attempted to remove Snyman from Healy but found himself penalised, and Munster scored from the tap penalty.

Edinburgh again responded impressively, Boan Venter scoring their second try as they restored parity at 26-26. But Jack Crowley, Munster’s stand-off and the player of the match, had the final say, kicking what turned out to be the winning penalty with 10 minutes remaining.

Healy was up against his former club and would have been entitled to feel a little nervous as he faced his old comrades but he was calmness personified as he slotted over a couple of early penalties to put Edinburgh 6-0 ahead after 12 minutes.

Edinburgh's Ben Healy in action against his former club.

The game began at breakneck speed and it never really let up. James Lang, the Edinburgh centre, put in an almighty tackle on Gavin Coombes to stop him in the corner but the visitors weren’t to be denied. Alex Nankivell found Frisch with a long pass and the outside centre did superbly to kick ahead and gather for the night’s opening try.

Edinburgh kept their cool and Healy made it 9-5 with his third penalty. The hosts were playing with real intensity and the home supporters were loving it. They were more than a match for the champions at the breakdown and Jamie Ritchie won a brilliant turnover which led to their first try. Edinburgh moved it wide and Bennett attempted to chip on. It wasn’t his best effort and it struck the back of Calvin Nash before bouncing loose but Frisch couldn’t collect and Bennett pounced to score.

Healy’s conversion made it 16-5 and Munster looked stung. The Irish side went for the try and they got it, Craig Casey and Crowley working it wide for Frisch to barge over for his second score. Crowley’s conversion reduced Edinburgh’s lead to 16-12 at half-time.

It was a warm evening and tempers soon boiled over but not before Munster moved ahead for the first time. Crowley, their pivot, got the try, slaloming over with a big grin on his face before converting.

Healy put Edinburgh back on terms with his fourth penalty but then came the moment which saw the stand-off flattened by a late hit. Snyman, Munster’s replacement lock, made no attempt to get off Healy, sparking a flare-up. Mata was one of the first to try to remove Snyman and ended up being penalised. The home fans didn’t like it and they were further enraged when Coombes forced his way over from the subsequent penalty for Munster’s fourth try. Crowley rubbed salt in the wounds with the conversion.

The Hive was the noisiest it had been all season but the howls of derision were replaced by a standing ovation for Nel who left the stage in the 58th minute.

The noise from the stands seemed to lift the home side and Bennett looked set to score his second try until Crowley caught him a yard short. Edinburgh followed up and Conor Murray killed the ball illegally and was yellow-carded. Everitt’s side needed to make the extra man count and they did when Venter burrowed over. Healy’s conversion levelled it at 26-26 with 13 minutes remaining but Crowley nudged Munster ahead with his first penalty of the night.