Why Glasgow Warriors’ Stafford McDowall doesn’t want the season to end

Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall's season was disrupted by a shoulder injury. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS

The inside centre, making his first start since November, posed a threat with ball in hand as the home side notched four tries in a victory which saw Danny Wilson’s side wrest back the 1872 Cup from their inter-city rivals.

It’s sod’s law for McDowall that his return to fitness is coinciding with the fag-end of the season and the player looks as if he will have only three more Rainbow Cup fixtures to make his mark before the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I feel like I’m just getting started,” he said. “I want to fit in as many games as I can if I can manage to stay fit. If Danny backs me to play I’ll take as many as I can get.”

McDowall has had to bide his time after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in the second game of the season against Scarlets. He made his comeback against Ulster only for the shoulder to go again and this time it kept him out for longer.

When he was fit to play again he found his path into the side blocked by Sam Johnson and Robbie Fergusson

“With Sam and Robbie playing well it was a tough period to get back in the team at centre,” he said. “When the Six Nations came Robbie was still playing so I’ve just had to wait my time. So this has been the first chance that I’ve had to get in and play.

“I felt at the start this was going to be a good season for me to kick on but a mix of injury and other players taking their chance just led to a lot of frustration.”

McDowall will be given another opportunity when Glasgow face Edinburgh once again on Saturday night, this time at Murrayfield.

The centre has been impressed by the young Warriors players who have broken through this season, notably Rufus McLean, with whom he has history.

“I was actually Rufus’ prefect at school for a year,” he revealed. “So that’s a bit weird to see him coming through now. He was just like he is now; quick-witted and annoying!”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.