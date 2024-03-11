Ally Miller called into Scotland Six Nations squad as trio drop out ahead of facing Ireland
Ally Miller, the uncapped Glasgow Warriors back-row forward, has been called into the Scotland squad preparing for this weekend’s Six Nations match against Ireland.
Miller, 27, returned to the Glasgow side for the recent win over Benetton after recovering from a calf injury sustained against Toulon in January. The former Scotland Sevens international has enjoyed some fine form under Warriors coach Franco Smith this season and scored tries in the back-to-back wins over Bayonne and Edinburgh in December.
Miller comes into the national set-up in place of Hamish Watson who has dropped out without playing. Also leaving the squad are lock Glen Young and prop Jamie Bhatti who are both injured. The young Glasgow Warriors forwards Alex Samuel and Max Williamson are both training with Scotland this week.
Gregor Townsend’s side is looking to bounce back after last Saturday’s 31-29 defeat by Italy. The game in Dublin is Scotland’s final match of the campaign.