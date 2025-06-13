What TV channel is Leinster v Bulls on? How to watch URC final

New name on trophy as rival coaches feel the pressure

The short history of the BKT United Rugby Championship has produced three different winners and a fourth name will be added to the roll of honour in Dublin on Saturday evening as Leinster and the Bulls contest the final.

The South African side are hoping it will be a case of third time lucky after they fell at the final hurdle in 2022 - losing to the Stormers - and last season, when Glasgow Warriors defeated them in their own backyard.

Leinster are through to the final for the first time after losing in the semis three years in a row and are most people’s favourites to lift the hulking silverware at Croke Park and end a trophy drought which has lasted since 2021 when they won the Guinness Pro14.

Leinster captain Jack Conan and Vodacom Bulls skipper Ruan Nortjé with the BKT URC Trophy at Croke Park. | Â©INPHO/Ben Brady

A 40,000-plus attendance is expected at the GAA citadel in Dublin, a decent enough crowd given supporters have only had a week’s notice and the obvious limitations on travelling fans.

Jake White, the Bulls’ World Cup-winning coach, is under pressure to deliver after last season’s shock home loss to Glasgow but was diplomacy personified as he talked up Leinster at the pre-match press conference at Croke Park.

“Leinster are the benchmark, not just in the URC but in club rugby all over the world,” White said.

Leinster, who dethroned Glasgow in last weekend’s semi-final, also have to deal with the weight of expectation and Leo Cullen bit back at reporters.

“I think the way some of the questions are leading me it’s like whoever loses is a failure in this game,” Cullen said. “So they are two good teams going at it. If you lose in a final, are you classified as a failure?”

What TV channel is the URC final?

What TV channel is the URC final?

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports