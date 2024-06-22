Warriors win first major trophy since 2015 in pulsating Pretoria final

They were 6000 miles from home and 1350 metres above sea level but Loftus Versfeld belonged to Glasgow Warriors.

The famous old stadium holds a special place in the hearts of South African rugby fans and that will now apply to Scots, too, after this heroic effort.

The 50,000 crammed inside arrived with the expectation that the Bulls would be too powerful for the visitors from Scotstoun. But Franco Smith has suffused this Glasgow side with the right stuff and they were worthy winners of the 2023-24 BKT United Rugby Championship. They defeated the Bulls 21-16 in a pulsating final to claim their first major trophy since 2015 and the days of Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell.

New heroes can now be added to the roll of honour. How about Scott Cummings, George Turner and Huw Jones for starters? They were the three try-scorers on a night of glory but you could mention any of the Warriors players in this massive team effort. They came from 13-0 down to win the match and outscored the hosts by three tries to one. They did it the hard way - at altitude and on a warm evening on the highveld.

“The boys fronted up to a very strong South African team away from home, in front of 50,000 people and it’s something they can be really proud of,” said Smith. “My heart is with Glasgow Warriors tonight. This team shouldn’t be done after tonight. We have enough building blocks to go a little bit further.”

It's worth pausing to reflect on what Smith has done with this team. Two years ago they were beaten 76-14 by Leinster in the URC quarter-final on a bleak afternoon in Dublin. The South African coach arrived at the club a few weeks later and set off on a mission to improve them in every way. There was some tough love but he has been open and honest throughout. They didn't do themselves justice in last season's European Challenge Cup final but Smith said they would learn their lessons.

To reach this URC final they had to beat both former champions, the Stormers and Munster, and then come to South Africa at short notice to beat the team that supplied six players to the league's team of the year. Smith tasted glory at Loftus Versfeld as a Bulls player, helping them win the 1988 Currie Cup final against Western Province. This was an occasion that will surely rank alongside that success, all the more so because of the manner of Glasgow's victory.

Their fitness and attitude were beyond compare and there were huge performances from Matt Fagerson, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge and Josh McKay, although it feels almost wrong to single out individuals on a night when the team ethic shone so brightly.

Having said that, Glasgow didn’t start well and were in trouble after 30 seconds. Kyle Steyn was pinged for not releasing and Johan Goosen struck the penalty to give the Bulls a (very) early lead. They then won a big scrum penalty and it gave them the platform to attack. Jamie Bhatti didn’t roll away and Goosen was able to double the Bulls’ lead.

Glasgow began to find their feet but a promising situation was lost when Jones threw away possession. Embrose Papier pounced, hacking the ball on, but Jones recovered to get back and make a try-saving tackle on the Bulls scrum-half.

A little needle was creeping in and referee Andrea Piardi spoke to Steyn. Glasgow weren't getting much from the Italian official and the Bulls were dominating possession. Wilco Louw thought he had forced his way over but the prop was brilliantly held up by Darge. Unfortunately for Glasgow, they gave possession straight back to the Bulls with a loose drop-out and the try came eventually. There were 25 minutes on the clock when Marco van Staden peeled off the back of a lineout maul. He was only half stopped by Darge and was able to go again and score. Goosen’s conversion made it 13-0.

The heat and altitude were starting to bite but Sebastian Cancelliere gave Glasgow some hope with a smart interception and dazzling break. Cancelliere then showed his value at the other end of the pitch when he stopped the dangerous Kurt-Lee Arendse after a lightning break by Devon Williams. It seemed to spur on the Warriors who ended the half on the front foot and scored a precious try with the clock in the red. Matt Fagerson and Darge both went close before Cummings borrowed his way over. The big lock looked absolutely exhausted as he took the congratulations of his team-mates but it was such an important moment for the visitors. George Horne converted to make it 13-7 at the turn.

The Warriors started the second half impressively but once again the Bulls struck first, Goosen slotting his third penalty. Glasgow’s response was immediate and emphatic. A lineout close to the Bulls line was exactly the route back into the game they needed and they got their trademark driving maul working and Turner was at the end of it to score on his final appearance for the club. Horne’s conversion meant the Bulls’ lead was now 16-14 and from the restart Josh McKay went on a mazy from deep inside his own 22. Unfortunately for the Glasgow full-back, his kick ahead was too heavy and the ball went dead.

But the Warriors weren’t to be denied for long and their third try was worth waiting for. There was some brilliant handling, with McKay heavily involved before Jordan moved it wide to Steyn who passed inside to the supporting Jones to score his first URC try since the win over Leinster on the opening weekend of the season.

It meant Glasgow were leading for the first time and Horne added the extras to make it 21-16 with 18 minutes remaining. Five minutes later and it looked as if Glasgow had got a fourth try when Jack Dempsey intercepted and ran home from 60 metres. Unfortunately for the back-rower, a TMO check led to the score being disallowed for an early tackle by Turner on Arendse in the build-up.