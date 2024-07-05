What TV channel is Canada v Scotland on? How to watch opening match of tour

Match information, TV details, live stream, team news

Scotland kick off their tour of the Americas this weekend with a match against Canada in Ontario. It’s the first time the sides have met since 2018 when the Scots won 48-10 in Edmonton, Alberta.

On that occasion, George Turner scored a hat-trick off the bench, with the other Scotland tries coming from Byron McGuigan, Ruaridh Jackson, Magnus Bradbury and Lewis Carmichael. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne kicked two conversions and a penalty and there were also three conversions from Blair Kinghorn.

The teams will play for the Douglas JL Horn Memorial Cup, a trophy that has been contested on each occasion the sides have met since 2008. Scotland have picked co-captains for Saturday’s match, with Glasgow Warriors centre Stafford McDowall and Edinburgh flanker Luke Crosbie sharing the honour.

Luke Crosbie is co-captaining Scotland in their tour opener against Canada in Ottawa. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Canada are playing at home for the first time since 2022 and are keen to produce a strong showing after missing out on qualification for last year’s Rugby World Cup.

After Canada, Scotland will head to Washington DC for the second match of their tour against USA on July 12. They will then travel to South America to play Chile in Santiago on July 20 and Uruguay in Montevideo on July 27.

Canada v Scotland match details

The opening match of Scotland’s four-game Skyscanner Americas Tour takes place at TD Place in Ottawa on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Kick-off is at 10pm UK time (5pm local time).

Canada v Scotland TV channel

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with commentary provided by Paul Mitchell. Co-commentator is Lee Jones, the former Scotland winger who played in the 2018 game against Canada. Highlights will be available on the Scottish Rugby website on Sunday morning.

Canada v Scotland live stream

Customers can stream the match via the TNT Sports website and app.

Canada v Scotland team news

Scotland have picked an experimental side and there are 10 uncapped players in their match-day 23, five of whom are starters. Sale Sharks pair Arron Reed and Gus Warr will make their debuts, on the left wing and at scrum-half respectively, and the other new boy in the backs is Edinburgh centre Matt Currie. Glasgow Warriors forwards Max Williamson, at lock, and Gregor Brown, at blindside flanker, also make their international bows. The five uncapped players on the bench are Northampton hooker Robbie Smith, Glasgow loosehead Nathan McBeth, Leicester Tigers tighthead Will Hurd, Oyonnax second row Ewan Johnson and Scotland Sevens winger Ross McCann who was called into the squad last week and has signed for Edinburgh for next season.

Nic Benn, who plays for the Dallas Jackals, will earn his first cap for Canada at left wing. Five players could make their debuts off the bench for the hosts, including twins Takoda and Talon McMullin, who play for the University of British Columbia. Dallas Jackals scrum-half Brock Gallagher and Pacific Pride Development Academy players James Stockwood and Jesse Mackail are also in line for first caps.

Match odds