Strong Glasgow Warriors connection in Gregor Townsend’s line-up

Scotland have named five debutants in their starting side and another five uncapped players on the bench for their tour opener against Canada on Saturday.

Among the new boys in Gregor Townsend’s XV are Max Williamson and Gregor Brown, notable contributors to Glasgow Warriors’ stellar season which saw them win the United Rugby Championship. Brown came off the bench in the historic final win over the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld. The Aberdeen-born forward actually replaced Williamson in the match-day 23 in Pretoria after the latter fell ill before the match.

Williamson starts in the second row against Canada while Brown is at blindside flanker. There are also debuts for Sale Sharks pair Arron Reed, on the left wing, and Gus Warr, at scrum-half, who helped their club reach the Premiership play-offs.

Gregor Brown has been picked for his Scotland debut after a breakthrough season with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Reed, who was part of Scotland’s Six Nations squad but never played, qualifies through his father, who was born in Linlithgow. Warr qualifies through his mother, who hails from Strathaven. Both Sale men played previously for England at under-20 level.

The fifth debutant for the Test match in Ottawa is Matt Currie, the Edinburgh centre, who enjoyed a fine season for the capital club, showing his versatility by also featuring on the wing.

Glasgow’s strong season is further reflected in the selection of Jamie Dobie on the wing for the Canadian match. Primarily a scrum-half, Dobie has featured out wide a number of times for the Warriors this season. Ross Thomson, who is leaving Glasgow to join Edinburgh for next season, is picked at stand-off, and there is also a start for prop Rory Sutherland who has recently moved to Scotstoun from French club Oyonnax.

Townsend has named two new co-captains for the first game of the four-match tour. Again, the Glasgow connection is strong, with centre Stafford McDowall chosen to lead alongside Edinburgh openside Luke Crosbie. Crosbie led Scotland in an A international against Chile in 2022, a match in which Currie also played.

The match in Canada also marks the return from injury of Harry Paterson who made such an impressive international debut in the Six Nations against France. His Edinburgh team-mate Glen Young also returns to the Scotland side and will win his third cap in the second row alongside Williamson.

Dylan Richardson, who plays in South Africa for the Sharks, will start at hooker having previously made his Scotland debut in the back row against Japan in 2021. Joining Richardson and Sutherland in the front row is tighthead Elliot Millar Mills, fresh from helping Northampton Saints win the Premiership. Josh Bayliss of Bath is at No 8.

The five uncapped players on the bench are the Northampton hooker Robbie Smith, Glasgow loosehead Nathan McBeth, Leicester Tigers tighthead Will Hurd, Oyonnax second row Ewan Johnson and Scotland Sevens winger Ross McCann who was called into the squad at the weekend and has signed for Edinburgh for next season.

Experience on the bench is provided by Glasgow Warriors captain Kyle Steyn, his back-row team-mate Matt Fagerson and Edinburgh stand-off Ben Healy.

The match against Canada kicks off at 10pm UK time and will be shown live on TNT Sport. Scotland’s tour will also see them play USA, Chile and Uruguay.

Scotland team v Canada, Saturday, TD Place, Ottawa, 10pm BST. TV: live on TNT Sports (caps in brackets)

15. Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby (1)

14. Jamie Dobie - Glasgow Warriors (2)

13. Matt Currie - Edinburgh Rugby (uncapped)

12. Stafford McDowall - Co-Captain – Glasgow Warriors (2)

11. Arron Reed - Sale Sharks (uncapped)

10. Ross Thompson - Edinburgh Rugby (3)

9. Gus Warr - Sale Sharks (uncapped)

1. Rory Sutherland - Glasgow Warriors (30)

2. Dylan Richardson - The Sharks (1)

3. Elliot Millar Mills - Northampton Saints (3)

4. Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped)

5. Glen Young – Edinburgh Rugby (3)

6. Gregor Brown - Glasgow Warriors (uncapped)

7. Luke Crosbie – Co-Captain - Edinburgh Rugby (8)

8. Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (5)

Replacements

16. Robbie Smith - Northampton Saints (uncapped)

17. Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped)

18. Will Hurd - Leicester Tigers (uncapped)

19. Ewan Johnson - Oyonnax (uncapped)

20. Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors (44)

21. Ben Healy - Edinburgh Rugby (5)

22. Kyle Steyn - Glasgow Warriors (19)