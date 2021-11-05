What channel is the Scotland game on? TV details for Autumn Nations Series match v Australia

The Scotland players are given a guard of honour by Australia after their stunning 53-24 win in 2017. Picture: Gary Hutchison/SNS

The Scots kicked off the series with a thumping 60-14 win over Tonga last weekend, scoring ten tries with a side made up entirely of home-based players.

The English- and French-based members of the squad are now available to Gregor Townsend and the coach is likely to make significant changes to his match-day 23 to accommodate the likes of Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell, Chris Harris, Duhan van de Merwe and Adam Hastings.

Who: Scotland v Australia

Adam Hastings is back in the Scotland squad after missing the Tonga game due to club duties. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

What: Autumn Nations Series

Where: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

When: 2.15pm, Sunday, November 7

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

How to watch the match on TV

Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights to all of Scotland’s matches in the Autumn Nations Series. The subscription video and on-demand streaming service got involved with international rugby last year when it broadcast matches in the Autumn Nations Cup. It is now a big player in the TV rights market and has made inroads into a number of other sports, notably tennis. It also shows 20 live football matches per season from the English Premier League. Their coverage is available as a standalone service or as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription.

Will there be radio coverage?

The commercial station talkSPORT has acquired the radio rights for the Autumn Nations Series. It is available via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Scotland’s record v Australia

The sides have met 32 times and the Aussies hold the upper hand, winning 21 games to Scotland’s 11. Scotland’s record at Murrayfield against the Wallabies is a bit better but the visitors still come out on top, with 11 wins to nine.

Last time v Australia

Scotland enjoyed their greatest ever victory over Australia when the sides last met, at Murrayfield on November 25, 2017. Townsend’s team ran in eight tries in a stunning 53-24 win. The home team included Russell, Huw Jones, Ali Price, Stuart McInally, Grant Gilchrist, Hamish Watson, Jamie Bhatti and Zander Fagerson from the current squad.

Trophy at stake

Since 1998, the winners of this fixture have been presented with the Hopetoun Cup. The crystal trophy is named after the 7th Earl of Hopetoun, a Scotsman, who, as the then Governor-General of Australia, presided over the Federation of Australia in 1901. Scotland are the current holders.

Familiar foes

Australia are led by former Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie and the New Zealander has another couple of familiar faces alongside him. Matt Taylor is the Aussies’ assistant coach having previously held the same role with Glasgow and Scotland. Petrus du Plessis, another Glasgow old boy, is scrum coach.

End of the Romain empire

The match will be Romain Poite’s final one as an international referee. The Frenchman is taking charge of a Test match for the 72nd time and he is third on the all-time list behind Nigel Owens (100) and Wayne Barnes (96).

Match odds

Paddy Power make Australia 8/11 favourites, with Scotland priced at 6/5. The draw 17/1.