Scotland's Autumn Nations Series matches get new audio broadcaster for next three years as talkSPORT take up rights

Scotland have four matches coming up in the Autumn Nations Series.

The firm has secured a deal with Six Nations Rugby, the organisation that brokers the rights partnerships for such fixtures, for the next three years that will mean all of Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales’ autumn tests will be live on talkSPORT.

In the past, Scotland’s autumn Tests have been broadcast on BBC Scotland radio, but the corporation will now have no live coverage of the matches. Amazon Prime Video have the television rights for Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series matches.

Scotland have four games in four weeks at BT Murrayfield, starting with Tonga on Saturday, October 30, followed by Australia on Sunday, November 7, South Africa on Saturday, November 13 and Japan on Saturday, November 20.

The talkSPORT deal includes 16 live commentary games this season, with 50 matches covered over the course of the three-year partnership until the end of 2023

Six Nations Rugby organises and operates the Autumn Nations Series, which England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales taking on southern hemisphere teams as well as emerging rugby nations. The Autumn Nations Series follows on from last year’s Autumn Nations Cup.

On the deal, head of talkSPORT Lee Clayton said: “talkSPORT has strong credentials in rugby and we are delighted to expand our coverage across the Autumn Nations Series. As a network we are powered by fans, and our experienced line up of former internationals and first-class rugby commentators will bring supporters all the insight, analysis and reaction across a fascinating month of action.”

Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with talkSPORT and are really excited at what they will bring to the Autumn Nations Series and the experience they will deliver for fans tuning in. talkSPORT are renowned for delivering award-winning sports coverage and this reputation coupled with the first-class line up of talent they have means it looks really exciting for rugby fans.”