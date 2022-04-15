What channel is Newcastle Falcons v Glasgow Warriors match on? Is there a live stream? How to watch Challenge Cup last 16 tie

Glasgow Warriors travel to Tyneside to take on Newcastle Falcons in the European Challenge Cup on Friday evening with a place in the quarter-finals the prize for the winners.

By Graham Bean
Friday, 15th April 2022, 1:12 pm
Glasgow Warriors and Newcastle Falcons played each other at Scotstoun in pre-season, with Newcastle winning 12-7. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Glasgow dropped into the Challenge Cup after failing to progress from the pool stage of the elite Heineken Champions Cup. Newcastle reached the last 16 by finishing second in Pool A of the Challenge Cup, behind Toulon.

When is Newcastle Falcons v Glasgow Warriors?

The match takes place at Newcastle’s Kingston Park Stadium on Friday, April 15, with an 8pm kick-off.

Is Newcastle Falcons v Glasgow Warriors on TV? Is there a live stream?

The match is not available to watch on any television channel.

But the game is available on a live streaming service via EPCR, the body that runs the European club rugby competitions.

It is being offered on a pay per view basis at epcrugby.tv which is charging €4.99 for a live stream. You need to register in advance

Can I still buy tickets to attend the match in person?

Yes, Newcastle Falcons are selling tickets on their website. They have cut prices for the match and are charging £10 for adults and £5 concessions.

Who will Newcastle or Glasgow play in the quarter-finals?

The winners of the tie at Kingston Park will face a quarter-final against either Lyon or Worcester, who play each other in France on Friday night. If Glasgow win, they will be away from home in the last eight because they are ranked below both clubs.

