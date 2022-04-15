Newcastle Falcons v Glasgow: Cut-price Tyneside away day should appeal to the Warrior Nation

The proximity of Kingston Park, cheap tickets and the fact the game is being played on a public holiday should ensure a healthy away support at the last-16 clash.

Glasgow have struggled on the road this season, winning only two of eight, and Danny Wilson is looking forward to a bit of backing on Tyneside.

“I’m not sure what the exact ticket sales are, but yeah fingers crossed we can get a good turnout and have some fans down there,” said the Glasgow coach.

Former Glasgow lock Greg Peterson will start for Newcastle Falcons against Warriors. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

“Newcastle is roughly three hours in the car. So, other than playing against Edinburgh, it’s probably as local as it can be in terms of an away game.”

Former Glasgow lock Greg Peterson has been brought back into the Newcastle side along with the prolific hooker George McGuigan who has scored 16 tries in 22 games this season.

Falcons coach Dave Walder told the club’s website: “Glasgow have got half the Scotland team playing for them, with quality players outside of those boys, and it’ll be a great test.

“We won up there in a pre-season game with the last play of the game, but you can’t take too much from those friendlies.

“The club have reduced the ticket prices to £10 for adults and £5 for juniors, which should hopefully help make it a great atmosphere, and Glasgow are actually one of our nearest professional opponents along with Edinburgh and Sale. I’m sure they’ll bring a decent support with them.”