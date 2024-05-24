What channel is Leinster v Toulouse on? Investec Champions Cup final TV details and how to watch for free

Everything you need to know ahead of club rugby’s European showdown

European club rugby’s showpiece occasion takes place on Saturday when the competition’s two most successful sides meet in the final of the Investec Champions Cup in London.

Four-time winners Leinster are up against five-time winners Toulouse at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It will be the seventh final between Irish and French clubs and Ireland lead the way with four victories to two.

There is significant Scottish interest in the shape of Blair Kinghorn who has been selected to start for Toulouse. Kinghorn, who moved to the French club from Edinburgh in November, got the nod at 15 ahead of France full-back Thomas Ramos who is on the bench. The Scot has made an impressive start to his career with the French giants, playing in all seven matches in their run to the final and scoring four tries.

The Investec Champions Cup trophy on display at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium prior to Saturday's final between Leinster and Stade Toulousain. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Antoine Dupont’s all-round ability is reflected is this season’s tournament statistics. The Toulouse captain is top of the carries (110) and offloads (20) categories, is second for both metres (534) and line breaks (13), and is in joint-third place for turnovers (9).

Leinster v Toulouse match information

The 2024 Investec Champions Cup final between Leinster Rugby and Stade Toulousain takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, May 25. Kick-off is at 2.45pm.

Leinster v Toulouse TV details

The Investec Champions Cup final is being broadcast live free-to-air on ITV4 with coverage getting underway at 2pm. The game will also be shown on pay-TV station TNT Sports and its coverage begins at 1.30pm. The match will be streamed live on epcrugby.tv

Leinster v Toulouse team news

Toulouse will be captained by France talisman Antoine Dupont whose impressive all-round ability is reflected in this season’s tournament statistics. The scrum-half is top of the carries (110) and offloads (20) categories, is second for both metres (534) and line breaks (13), and is in joint-third place for turnovers (nine).

Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan, who scored two tries in last season’s final, is one of only five players to have achieved the feat in the tournament’s deciding match. The others are: Sebastien Carrat (Brive v Bath, 1998), Leon Lloyd (Leicester Tigers v Stade Français, 2001), Johnny Sexton (Leinster v Northampton Saints, 2011) and Simon Zebo (Racing 92 v Exeter Chiefs, 2020).

Among the Leinster replacements is Cian Healy who has appeared in a record seven finals to date. If the Irish province are victorious at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he will become the first player in history to win the tournament five times.

Leinster v Toulouse referee

Matthew Carley of England will take charge of the final and his assistant referees will be fellow Englishman Karl Dickson and Italian Andrea Piardi. The TMO is Ian Tempest of England.

