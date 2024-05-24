French giants take on Leinster in London

Blair Kinghorn has been selected ahead of France full-back Thomas Ramos for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup final against Leinster in London.

The Scotland international will wear the No 15 jersey for the French club as they bid to win European club rugby’s greatest prize for a record sixth time. Kinghorn, 27, broke his nose in Toulouse’s semi-final victory over Harlequins but has been passed fit to play in the final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Ramos has been named among the replacements in a formidable looking match-day 23. Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack form the halfback axis for the Top 14 league leaders whose pack includes France international forwards Cyril Baille and François Cros.

Kinghorn’s inclusion is further evidence of how highly rated he is by Toulouse. He has played 11 matches for them since moving from Edinburgh in November and has been on the winning side on each occasion. He has started in all Toulouse’s matches in this season’s Champions Cup, making his debut in the victory over Cardiff in the pool phase, a game in which he scored two tries. He helped them to further group stage wins over Harlequins, Ulster and Bath, then played in the victories over Racing 92 in the round of 16, Exeter Chiefs in the quarter-finals – scoring two more tries – and Quins, again, in the semis.

Blair Kinghorn of Stade Toulousain breaks clear to score his team's third try during the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final win over Exeter Chiefs at Stade Ernest Wallon on April 14, 2024 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

He is aiming to be the first Scot to get his hands on the Champions Cup since 2020 when an Exeter team featuring Stuart Hogg, Jonny Gray, Alec Hepburn, Sam Skinner and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne defeated Racing in the final. Leinster, who are going for their fifth Champions Cup success, will be captained by No 8 Doris and have selected Jason Jenkins in the second row. Josh van der Flier, World Rugby’s player of the year in 2022, is on the bench.

Leinster: 15. Hugo Keenan; 14. Jordan Larmour, 13. Robbie Henshaw, 12. Jamie Osborne, 11. James Lowe; 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. Jason Jenkins, 6. Ryan Baird, 7. Will Connors, 8. Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Ala'alatoa, 19. James Ryan, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Ciaran Frawley, 23. Josh van der Flier.

Toulouse: 15 Blair Kinghorn; 14 Juan Cruz Mallia, 13 Paul Costes, 12 Pita Ahki, 11, Matthis Lebel; 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (c); 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Dorian Aldegheri, 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Emmanuel Meafou, 6 Jack Willis, 7 François Cros, 8 Alexandre Roumat. Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Rodrigue Neti, 18 Joel Merkler, 19 Richie Arnold, 20 Joshua Brennan, 21 Paul Graou, 22 Santiago Chocobares, 23 Thomas Ramos.