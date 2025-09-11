What channel is England v Scotland on? TV and live stream details for Rugby World Cup quarter-final

How to watch England v Scotland

Scotland are through to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Rugby World Cup where they will take on the host nation, England.

It is a huge test for the Scots against the tournament favourites but Bryan Easson’s side impressed in the pool phase, beating Wales and Fiji to seal their place in the last eight with a game to spare. They lost the final group game, against Canada last weekend, but there were signs of encouragement, including three tries, to take from the 40-19 defeat against the nation ranked second in the world.

England are ranked top and few are giving the Scots much chance against opponents who are on a record-equalling run of 30 consecutive victories. But things haven’t always gone to plan for England at recent World Cups and, for all their talent and resources, they have not lifted the trophy since 2014.

Francesca McGhie, Scotland's top try-scorer at the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup, goes on the attack against Canada in a Pool B match. | Getty Images

England v Scotland form guide

England blew away their three group stage opponents, USA, Samoa and Australia, accumulating 208 points and 32 tries in the process. Jess Breach is their top try-scorer with six.

It’s a total matched by Scotland wing Francesca McGhie and her half-dozen is made up of a hat-trick in the opening 38-8 win over Wales in Salford, a double in the 29-15 victory against Fiji at the same venue and another try in the loss to Canada in Exeter.

The last time Scotland and England met was during the Six Nations in April and the English ran out comfortable winners, overpowering the Scots 59-7 at Welford Road.

In fact, you have to go back to the last century for the last time Scotland beat England. That precious victory came at the 1999 European Championship in Italy, with the Scots edging a third-place play-off 15-13.

England are overwhelming favourites to beat Scotland and go on and lift the trophy at Twickenham in the final on September 27. But they have come undone in the past two World Cups, with New Zealand proving to be their nemesis on both occasions.

At the 2017 tournament in Ireland, the Black Ferns beat England 41-32 in the final. And then five years later, at the Covid-delay World Cup in New Zealand, the host prevailed, winning 34-31 against the English.

England v Scotland stats

Scotland are likely to find themselves under the pump for long stretches on Sunday but Easson is at least able to call upon the services of the World Cup’s top tackler. Evie Gallagher, the Scotland No 8, made 62 tackles across the three group matches, more than other player. She also bagged tries against Wales and Canada.

But it’s not all about Evie. Rachel Malcolm, the Scotland captain, is the tournament’s third top tackler on 59.

England v Scotland Women’s Rugby World Cup details

The England v Scotland match is on Sunday at Ashton Gate, home of Bristol City FC. The game kicks off at 4pm and is the fourth of the four quarter-final ties.

England v Scotland TV details

The game is free to air and will be broadcast live on BBC 1. Coverage begins at 3.30pm.

England v Scotland live stream

The BBC is also live streaming the match in the UK on its website and the iPlayer.

Potential semi-final opponents

The winners of the England-Scotland match will go through to the semi-finals where they will meet the winners of the France v Ireland quarter-final which is also being played on Sunday. That one takes place at Exeter’s Sandy Park and kicks off at 1pm.

The other semi-final will be between New Zealand or South Africa and Canada or Australia.