Full details ahead of Edinburgh Rugby v Bulls in Challenge Cup

Edinburgh Rugby will hope to secure a place in the semi-finals of the EPCR Challenge Cup when they take on Bulls in the last eight of the competition.

Sean Everitt’s Edinburgh side are one of the main contenders for the competition, but they will come up against a Bulls team at Hive Stadium who are in good form themselves and coached by former South Africa boss Jake White.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Edinburgh Rugby v Bulls match details

The EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final match between Edinburgh Rugby and Bulls takes place on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at the Hive Stadium, Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Edinburgh Rugby v Bulls TV channel

Premier Sports have selected this match for live coverage and will show it on their Premier Sports 1 channel.

Edinburgh Rugby v Bulls live stream

The match will be on the Premier Sports website and also the Premier Player App.

Edinburgh Rugby v Bulls next match

The winner of the tie between Edinburgh Rugby and Bulls will play a Gallagher Premiership side from the west country - either Bath, with Finn Russell in their ranks, or Gloucester. They meet on Sunday at the Rec at 5.30pm. The semi-finals are due to be played on the weekend of May 2/3/4. Edinburgh are guaranteed to be at home due to their ranking.

Edinburgh Rugby v Bulls team news

Edinburgh: 15. Wes Goosen; 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Matt Currie, 12. James Lang, 11. Ross McCann; 10. Ross Thompson, 9. Ben Vellacott (cc); 1. Boan Venter, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Javan Sebastian, 4. Sam Skinner, 5. Grant Gilchrist (cc), 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Magnus Bradbury. Replacements: 16. Dave Cherry, 17. Pierre Schoeman, 18. D'arcy Rae, 19. Rob Carmichael, 20. Ben Muncaster, 21. Ali Price, 22. Cammy Scott, 23. Mosese Tuipulotu.

Vodacom Bulls: 15. Devon Williams; 14. Sergeal Petersen, 13. David Kriel, 12. Harold Vorster, 11. Stravino Jacobs; 10. Keagan Johannes, 9. Zak Burger; 1. Simphiwe Matanzima, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Wilco Louw, 4. Ruan Nortje (c), 5. JF van Heerden, 6. Marcell Coetzee, 7. Jannes Kirsten, 8. Cameron Hanekom. Replacements: 16. Johann Grobbelaar, 17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18. Mornay Smith, 19. Reinhardt Ludwig, 20. Marco van Staden, 21. Embrose Papier, 22. Johan Goosen, 23. Canan Moodie.