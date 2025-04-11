Bath make big Finn Russell call as Scotland duo set to clash in mouthwatering Champions Cup tie

Scotland stand-off returns after being rested against Pau

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland talisman Finn Russell is back in the Bath squad for Sunday’s EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against west country and Gallagher Premiership rivals Gloucester.

Russell was rested last week for the last-16 victory over Pau, but the 32-year-old has been reinstated at fly-half for the match at the Rec. Should in-form Bath prevail, then they could face Edinburgh in the semi-finals if the capital club overcomes Bulls at home on Saturday lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell has been one of Bath’s star men this season, with the English outfit looking to land a treble. The former Glasgow Warriors player is one of six changes made by director of rugby Johan van Graan and lines up alongside captain Brad Spencer in the half-back pairing.

Finn Russell starts for Bath against Gloucester. | Getty Images

Scotland duo Ben White and Blair Kinghorn could come up against each other in the Investec Champions Cup clash between Toulon and Toulouse at Stade Mayol. In an all French Top 14 affair, scrum-half White has been named on the bench for Toulon, while Blair Kinghorn starts on the wing for defending champions Toulouse. Jonny Gray, however, is not in the Bordeaux-Begles squad to face Munster in their last-eight tie.

Meanwhile, The Welsh Rugby Union has revealed that its acquisition of Cardiff cost approximately £780,000.

The WRU took control of Cardiff on Wednesday after the club’s legal entity, Cardiff Rugby Limited, was placed temporarily into administration. The move has saved an estimated 150 jobs, including that of the players, according to the WRU, and all match tickets, sponsorships and hospitality will be honoured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood said: “Despite being owned by the WRU, our intention is to treat Cardiff as an independent rugby club, similar to the other regional sides and the WRU will assume the role of ‘owner’. We wanted to provide a safe harbour whilst we draw breath and look at what’s right in the longer term.

“The immediate cost of the acquisition amounted to around £780,000, which paid for the assets and funded the costs of the administration and includes the assumption of £300,000 debt. Various key supplier contracts were transferred to the WRU subsidiary to enable the Cardiff Rugby business to continue to trade.”

Blair Kinghorn is on the wing for Toulouse against Toulon. | Getty Images

WRU CEO Abi Tierney said: “Our team worked hard to minimise the disruption to the players, employees and stakeholders of Cardiff Rugby and we welcome our colleagues at Cardiff Rugby into the WRU family.”

The WRU also confirmed that its chief operating officer Leighton Davies and chief data and digital officer Steve King have been appointed as the two directors of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad