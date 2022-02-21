Watch Josh Bayliss score Cheslin Kolbe-like try as he returns to Scotland Six Nations squad

Josh Bayliss leaves Leicester Tigers players in his wake as he scores a superb try for Bath. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The back-row forward popped up on the left wing for Bath and produced a sidestep Cheslin Kolbe would have been proud of as he put his side 20-14 ahead against Leicester Tigers at the Recreation Ground.

Unfortunately for the home team, Leicester fought back to win the Gallagher Premiership match 24-20 but Bayliss’ try caught the eye.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had only been on the pitch for a couple of minutes, replacing No 8 Nathan Hughes, when he took a pass from Josh McNally then stepped past Freddie Burns and Richard Wigglesworth before running in the score.

Bayliss missed Scotland’s matches against England and Wales this month but is available for selection for this Saturday’s game against France at BT Murrayfield.

The twice-capped Bayliss made his Scotland debut as a replacement in the win over Australia in November. He then made his first start in the victory over Japan a fortnight later.