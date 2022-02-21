Six Nations: Ollie Smith one of six called into Scotland squad to play France as Cam Redpath ruled out

Cam Redpath, Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray have joined a lengthening injury list and have returned to their clubs along with Rory Sutherland and Javan Sebastian. Scotland had already lost Jamie Ritchie who tore his hamstring in the win over England on the opening weekend.
Head coach Gregor Townsend has drafted in six new players for this Saturday’s home match against France, including the uncapped pair Ollie Smith and Kiran McDonald.
There are also call-ups for props Oli Kebble and Simon Bergham, second row Marshall Sykes and centre James Lang. Josh Bayliss, the Bath back row, will also be available to face the French after missing the first two Six Nations matches due to concussion.
Scotland are looking to bounce back after losing to Wales in Cardiff in round two but will need to reshuffle their resources, particularly in the pack.
Gray is out due to an ankle injury and fellow lock Scott Cummings has a knee problem. It leaves Townsend with Grant Gilchrist and Sam Skinner as his frontline second rows, with Sykes and McDonald providing cover.
In the front row, Glasgow Warriors tighthead prop Simon Berghan makes a return to the squad, replacing Sebastian. Fellow Glasgow prop Kebble, who can play either side of the scrum, will also join up.
Loosehead Sutherland injured his ribs in the 20-17 loss to Wales.
Redpath’s run of bad luck continues, with the Bah centre again ruled out through injury. He will be assessed in the coming weeks ahead of the remaining two games against Italy and Ireland. Edinburgh centre Lang replaces Redpath and will look to add to his six Scotland caps.
The inclusion of Smith is reward for the Glasgow full-back’s fine recent form, including a player of the match performance in the win over Benetton on Saturday night.
Townsend said: “While it is disappointing to lose players to injury ahead of the France match, this is a great opportunity for the new players to impress and force their way into our match-day squad.
“The attritional nature of the Guinness Six Nations means there are often changes made to the squad throughout the championship and it is a challenge we are much better equipped to deal with given our current squad depth.”
“We wish those that have missed out through injury all the best in their rehabilitation, and we will continue to monitor their progress ahead of the final two games of the championship.”
Updated Scotland squad (to play France at Murrayfield on Saturday)
Forwards
Ewan Ashman - Sale Sharks – 2 caps
Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby – 2 caps
Simon Berghan - Glasgow Warriors - 31 caps
Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby - 16 caps
Andy Christie - Saracens - uncapped
Allan Dell - London Irish - 32 caps
Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors – 1 cap
Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 19 caps
Zander Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 44 caps
Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby – 50 caps
Nick Haining – Edinburgh Rugby – 10 caps
Jamie Hodgson - Edinburgh Rugby – 3 caps
Oli Kebble - Glasgow Warriors - 11 caps
Stuart McInally – Edinburgh Rugby – 45 caps
Kiran McDonald – Glasgow Warriors – uncapped
WP Nel - Edinburgh Rugby - 45 caps
Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 6 caps
Sam Skinner - Exeter Chiefs - 17 caps
Marshall Sykes - Edinburgh Rugby - 1 cap
George Turner - Glasgow Warriors – 20 caps
Hamish Watson - Edinburgh Rugby – 45 caps
Backs
Mark Bennett - Edinburgh Rugby - 22 caps
Darcy Graham - Edinburgh Rugby - 24 caps
Chris Harris - Gloucester Rugby - 33 caps
Stuart Hogg - Exeter Chiefs - 90 caps - Captain
Rory Hutchinson - Northampton Saints - 5 caps
Sam Johnson - Glasgow Warriors - 22 caps
Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 30 caps
James Lang - Edinburgh Rugby – 6 caps
Rufus McLean - Glasgow Warriors - 2 caps
Ali Price - Glasgow Warriors - 48 caps
Kyle Rowe - London Irish - uncapped
Finn Russell - Racing 92 - 60 caps
Ollie Smith - Glasgow Warriors - uncapped
Kyle Steyn - Glasgow Warriors - 3 caps
Sione Tuipulotu- Glasgow Warriors – 3 caps
Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors - 15 caps
Ben Vellacott - Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped
Ben White - London Irish – 2 caps