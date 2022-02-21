Six Nations: Ollie Smith one of six called into Scotland squad to play France as Cam Redpath ruled out

Glasgow Warriors' Ollie Smith impressed in the win over Benetton and has been called into the Scotland squad. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Cam Redpath, Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray have joined a lengthening injury list and have returned to their clubs along with Rory Sutherland and Javan Sebastian. Scotland had already lost Jamie Ritchie who tore his hamstring in the win over England on the opening weekend.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has drafted in six new players for this Saturday’s home match against France, including the uncapped pair Ollie Smith and Kiran McDonald.

There are also call-ups for props Oli Kebble and Simon Bergham, second row Marshall Sykes and centre James Lang. Josh Bayliss, the Bath back row, will also be available to face the French after missing the first two Six Nations matches due to concussion.

Scotland are looking to bounce back after losing to Wales in Cardiff in round two but will need to reshuffle their resources, particularly in the pack.

Gray is out due to an ankle injury and fellow lock Scott Cummings has a knee problem. It leaves Townsend with Grant Gilchrist and Sam Skinner as his frontline second rows, with Sykes and McDonald providing cover.

In the front row, Glasgow Warriors tighthead prop Simon Berghan makes a return to the squad, replacing Sebastian. Fellow Glasgow prop Kebble, who can play either side of the scrum, will also join up.

Loosehead Sutherland injured his ribs in the 20-17 loss to Wales.

Cameron Redpath will miss the Scotland v France match. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Redpath’s run of bad luck continues, with the Bah centre again ruled out through injury. He will be assessed in the coming weeks ahead of the remaining two games against Italy and Ireland. Edinburgh centre Lang replaces Redpath and will look to add to his six Scotland caps.

The inclusion of Smith is reward for the Glasgow full-back’s fine recent form, including a player of the match performance in the win over Benetton on Saturday night.

Townsend said: “While it is disappointing to lose players to injury ahead of the France match, this is a great opportunity for the new players to impress and force their way into our match-day squad.

James Lang of Edinburgh has been called into the Scotland squad. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“The attritional nature of the Guinness Six Nations means there are often changes made to the squad throughout the championship and it is a challenge we are much better equipped to deal with given our current squad depth.”

“We wish those that have missed out through injury all the best in their rehabilitation, and we will continue to monitor their progress ahead of the final two games of the championship.”

Updated Scotland squad (to play France at Murrayfield on Saturday)

Forwards

Ewan Ashman - Sale Sharks – 2 caps

Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby – 2 caps

Simon Berghan - Glasgow Warriors - 31 caps

Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby - 16 caps

Andy Christie - Saracens - uncapped

Allan Dell - London Irish - 32 caps

Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors – 1 cap

Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 19 caps

Zander Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 44 caps

Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby – 50 caps

Nick Haining – Edinburgh Rugby – 10 caps

Jamie Hodgson - Edinburgh Rugby – 3 caps

Oli Kebble - Glasgow Warriors - 11 caps

Stuart McInally – Edinburgh Rugby – 45 caps

Kiran McDonald – Glasgow Warriors – uncapped

WP Nel - Edinburgh Rugby - 45 caps

Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 6 caps

Sam Skinner - Exeter Chiefs - 17 caps

Marshall Sykes - Edinburgh Rugby - 1 cap

George Turner - Glasgow Warriors – 20 caps

Hamish Watson - Edinburgh Rugby – 45 caps

Backs

Mark Bennett - Edinburgh Rugby - 22 caps

Darcy Graham - Edinburgh Rugby - 24 caps

Chris Harris - Gloucester Rugby - 33 caps

Stuart Hogg - Exeter Chiefs - 90 caps - Captain

Rory Hutchinson - Northampton Saints - 5 caps

Sam Johnson - Glasgow Warriors - 22 caps

Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 30 caps

James Lang - Edinburgh Rugby – 6 caps

Rufus McLean - Glasgow Warriors - 2 caps

Ali Price - Glasgow Warriors - 48 caps

Kyle Rowe - London Irish - uncapped

Finn Russell - Racing 92 - 60 caps

Ollie Smith - Glasgow Warriors - uncapped

Kyle Steyn - Glasgow Warriors - 3 caps

Sione Tuipulotu- Glasgow Warriors – 3 caps

Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors - 15 caps

Ben Vellacott - Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped