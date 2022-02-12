Wales 20-17 Scotland: Stuart Hogg rues 'error upon error' and ill-discipline in Six Nations defeat

A tight match was decided late on when Scotland were reduced by the yellow-card shown to Finn Russell for a knock on with little more than ten minutes to play.

Scotland had been in the ascendency for most of the match without putting Wales away, and were made to pay with Dan Biggar’s drop goal settled the scoreline in the host nation’s favour.

Captain Hogg believes he and his team-mates should have capitalised on the positives in their play but gave Wales a chance which they took.

Stuart Hogg of Scotland is tackled by Owen Watkin of Wales during the Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland at Principality Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“For me, little things will make a massive difference – if we knock the ball on or give away a penalty, on their own they are absolutely fine but if you compound error upon errors that's where it gets a bit frustrating.

"That gave Wales field position and easy avenues into the game and that's frustrating because we know we are better than that.

“We are bitterly disappointed. the stuff that we are in control of when we are on the front foot and looking after the ball, we got ourselves into some good positions but things we weren't allowed to do that and it's really quite frustrating for us because we are a lot better than what we showed at times.

Wales' full-back Liam WIlliams (L) is tackled by Scotland's full-back Stuart Hogg (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

“But that is test match rugby and you have to take your opportunities and if you don't you are on the wrong end of a scoreline like we are today.”

Visibly disappointed when summarising his side’s performance on BBC Sport, Hogg did highlight the positives in Scotland's play - but they simply didn’t capitalise.“For us we want to be a position where we can score tries and get ourselves into good positions. We were carrying with intent, carrying to score and got the outcomes that we were looking for.

"But at times we didn’t back it up, we didn't get in the right positions and credit to Wales they were fairly good at times.

“It's a horrible feeling right now, but that's test match rugby.”