Scotland suffer Six Nations defeat as Wales edge tight encounter in Cardiff

Wales raced into a 6-0 lead through the boot of Dan Biggar, who knocked over two penalties inside seven minutes.
Scotland hit back to score the opening try of the match, Darcy Graham grabbing Finn Russell’s pass out wide before overpowering his man to touch down in the corner.
The teams traded penalties before Wales broke through to score their opening try after a lineout drive culminated in Tomas Francis crossing the whitewash.
A half-time score of 14-14 reflected a back and forth first-half and that continued after the break with Russell kicking Scotland ahead before Biggar levelled things up at 17-17.
The decisive moment of the match arrived on 67 minutes when Russell was yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on, and Wales edged ahead through a Biggar drop goal.
Scotland were unable to recover and Wales held out for a 20-17 win.
More to follow ...