Scotland suffer Six Nations defeat as Wales edge tight encounter in Cardiff

Wales' prop Tomas Francis (C) dives over the line during the Six Nations match against Scotland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Wales raced into a 6-0 lead through the boot of Dan Biggar, who knocked over two penalties inside seven minutes.

Scotland hit back to score the opening try of the match, Darcy Graham grabbing Finn Russell’s pass out wide before overpowering his man to touch down in the corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams traded penalties before Wales broke through to score their opening try after a lineout drive culminated in Tomas Francis crossing the whitewash.

Darcy Graham scores Scotland's first-half try as he breaks through the tackle of Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A half-time score of 14-14 reflected a back and forth first-half and that continued after the break with Russell kicking Scotland ahead before Biggar levelled things up at 17-17.

The decisive moment of the match arrived on 67 minutes when Russell was yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on, and Wales edged ahead through a Biggar drop goal.

Scotland were unable to recover and Wales held out for a 20-17 win.

More to follow ...