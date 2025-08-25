URC international prop sidelined after being hit by 'adverse' drugs finding

Player disputes that he has committed an anti-doping violation

South Africa have omitted the prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye from their squad to tour New Zealand after he provided an “adverse analytical finding” during random drug-testing.

The Springboks are due to leave on Tuesday and will play back-to-back Tests against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship.

Ntlabakanye, who plays for the Johannesburg-based Lions in the United Rugby Championship, disputes that he has committed a doping violation. The substance is said to be “non-performance enhancing” and was prescribed for medical reasons.

The testing was carried out by the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS).

Asenathi Ntlabakanye will not be part of the South Africa squad which goes to New Zealand. | Getty Images

‘He relied on medical advice’

A statement issued by the South African Rugby Union said: “The non-performance enhancing substance for which he tested positive was prescribed by a specialist physician early in 2025 for medical reasons and taken with the approval and the supervision of a medical doctor specifically appointed to manage the medical affairs of professional rugby players.

“Ntlabakanye was transparent in his declarations, acted in good faith and at all times followed the medical due process as prescribed by the industry. He relied on the relevant professional medical advice and at no time did he seek to obtain an unfair advantage nor did he take any medical substance without prior medical authorisation.

“Ntlabakanye will not be considered for the forthcoming tour to New Zealand to allow the player to concentrate on defending the case.”

Rassie Erasmus, the Springbok coach, has named a 36-man squad for the New Zealand tour, sticking largely with the players who featured in their opening two Rugby Championship matches against Australia. South Africa beat the Wallabies 30-22 in Cape Town on Saturday having suffered a shock defeat against the same opponents in the first round of the Rugby Championship in Johannesburg the week before.

Ntlabakanye, 26, played in the game at Ellis Park, coming off the bench for the final 21 minutes of the 38-22 loss. He was a regular in the Lions team in the URC last season and played against Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors. He made his Springboks debut against Italy in July.

Edinburgh prop gets the nod

Boan Venter in action for the Springboks during the win over Australia in Cape Town. | Getty Images

South Africa will play the All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland on September 6 and the Sky Stadium in Wellington on September 13 as they continue the defence of their Rugby Championship title.

Boan Venter, the Edinburgh prop, is included in the Boks squad after coming off the bench again in the win over the Aussies at the Cape Town Stadium.

Wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe are both injured and will not travel to New Zealand, opening the door for Makazole Mapimpi, who joined the team in Cape Town last week. The only forward from the squad that faced Australia to miss out on selection is utility forward Cobus Wiese, who has been placed on standby.

The squad contains 20 forwards and 16 backs. Jasper Wiese, the No 8, is serving a suspension and will only be eligible for selection for the second encounter in Wellington.