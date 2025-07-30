'Unreal': The key players behind Ottavio Tuipulotu's move to Glasgow Warriors

Brothers behind big move to Scottish Rugby

Ottavio Tuipulotu revealed brother Sione is fully behind his “unreal” move to Glasgow Warriors.

The 21-year-old hooker has joined up with his older sibling, Scotland and Lions centre Sione, from New South Wales Waratahs on a two-year contract ahead of the new season. A third brother, Mosese, moved from Australia to join Edinburgh last summer.

“I’m really looking forward to moving to Glasgow,” Ottavio Tuipulotu, who has represented Australia Under-20s but who is also eligible to represent Scotland courtesy of his grandmother from Greenock, told glasgowwarriors.org. “I’ve been following the team for the last couple years and have seen how well they’ve been doing, not to mention how much the fans get around the boys.

“I’ve spoken to Nonz [Sione] about Glasgow a lot, and he’s just told me that while it’s different to home – especially being a lot colder than Australia – the culture within the team and within the community in Glasgow is so strong. As soon as Glasgow sent me the contract offer, Sione was the first person I called, and he told me to pack my bags and join him up north.

“I spoke to Franco [Smith] earlier in the year, too, mostly just speaking about how I was doing and how my rugby was going, as well as the possibility of moving up to Glasgow. I’m really looking forward to being able to work with Franco and the rest of the coaches.

“I’ve seen how much work they’ve done for the players, and that’s shown on the field when the boys play. To be able to play at Scotstoun would be an unreal moment in my life. I’ve seen and heard how electric the fans are with the atmosphere they create, and how much they back our boys – I can’t wait to meet them all.”

Head coach Smith welcomed Tuipulotu, saying: “Tavi is a player that we have been tracking for a while, and we’re pleased that he has decided to follow Sione in making the move north to continue his rugby journey with us.