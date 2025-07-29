Sione Tuipulotu fitness update as one player left ‘devastated’ by missing out on Test selection

Tourists seeking rare whitewash in series in Australia

The British and Irish Lions’ quest to whitewash Australia has been reinforced by the return from injury of Joe McCarthy, Sione Tuipulotu and Mack Hansen, but Garry Ringrose will play no part in Saturday’s final Test.

McCarthy, Tuipulotu and Hansen are in contention for the Sydney showdown after missing Saturday’s 29-26 victory over the Wallabies that clinched the series with a game to spare.

All three have completed their rehab for their respective foot, hamstring and foot injuries and took part in Tuesday’s low-key training session.

Sione Tuipulotu, right, celebrates with head coach Andy Farrell and Bundee Aki (L) after the British & Irish Lions beat Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to clinch the series. Tuipulotu missed the match through injury. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

However, Ringrose has been left “devastated” as the 12-day minimum return-to-play protocol for concussion means he will miss the entirety of a series which he entered as first choice outside centre.

The Ireland star self-reported his concussion symptoms shortly before the team for the second Test was named last Thursday, resulting in his withdrawal from the starting XV.

“Garry was playing some amazing rugby throughout this tour,” attack coach Andrew Goodman said.

“It’s been a dream of his for so long to represent the Lions and he’s managed to do that, but he wanted to be a Test-match Lion so it’s been devastating for him.

Sione Tuipulotu of British and Irish Lions goes over for the first try of the match despite the efforts of Harry Potter of Australia the Lions' win in the first Test at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“He’s disappointed for himself, but he’s getting around everyone and making sure he helps prepare everyone as much as he can.”

Tuipulotu, the Scotland centre, scored a try in the Lions’ victory over the Wallabies in Brisbane in the first Test but missed out on the Melbourne match through injury, with Bundee Aki taking his place.

Andy Farrell announces his team for the third Test on Thursday and must decide to what extent he should freshen up his matchday 23 given they went toe to toe with the Wallabies for 80 gripping minutes at the MCG.

There is also the question of whether to rotate in players as reward for those who have missed out so far in the series, but Goodman has discounted this approach.

“It will be the best team available to win the series. That might look like some changes, that might look like consistency,” he said.

“You’ve got to reward form when guys have been playing well and are match-hardened in those Test matches. It is a balance.”

The Lions celebrated their success with friends and family for two days but have now hardened their resolve to become the first side to record a whitewash since the 1927 visit to Argentina and first side to go unbeaten in the Tests since the 1974 expedition to South Africa.

“It’s huge. It’s everything for us as a group to get excited about,” Goodman said.

“It was 1974 the last time a Lions team went through the Test series unbeaten, so there’s huge motivation for the group.

“Andy has been massive on that since the start, his expectation not just of the players but us as management and coaches to be the most successful team.

“It has been driving us not just as players, but as a management group every day to get better every day and push each other forward.