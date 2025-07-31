Unpredictability, aerial excellence - why Scotland man got nod for Lions finale

Kinghorn takes Scottish starting cohort up to three for final Wallabies Test

Andy Farrell believes Blair Kinghorn’s unpredictability and strength under the high ball can trouble Australia as the British and Irish Lions chase history in the final Test of the series in Sydney on Saturday.

The Toulouse player has been promoted from the bench for the game at Accor Stadium and will start on the left wing in place of James Lowe.

He will be joined in the backline by his Scotland team-mates Finn Russell and Huw Jones who are both picked for the third Test in a row but there is no place for Sione Tuipulotu who is working his way back from a hamstring injury.

Kinghorn enjoyed another outstanding season in France, helping Toulouse retain the Top 14 title, and impressed for the Lions when he came on for the final 20 minutes of the 29-26 victory in the second Test in Melbourne

History beckons for tourists

“We thought that Blair is a great athlete but the unpredictability of his game makes him very dangerous,” said Farrell. “The conditions that we're expecting as far as the aerial game is concerned will be at its premium, so I think this game suits him.”

The Lions head coach has made just one other change to his starting side, bringing in James Ryan in the second row for Ollie Chessum who will be on the bench.

Having won the opening two Tests, Farrell’s squad are bidding to become the first Lions squad to win three in a row on tour since Willie John McBride's fabled 1974 team in South Africa. A victory would also see them emulate the touring side of 1927 who won nine from nine in Argentina, including four Test matches.

Huw Jones has been selected to start for the British and Irish Lions for the third Test in a row. | PA

“It'd be incredible,” said Jones, the Glasgow and Scotland centre. “I think that was what we set out to achieve when we met up all those weeks ago back in London.

“We'd spoken about winning a series 3-0, trying to be sort of the best Lions team ever. So that remains the goal, and this week's been no different.”

British and Irish Lions team

Third Test v Australia, Accor Stadium, Sydney, Saturday, 11am BST.

Lions: 15. H Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland); 14. T Freeman (Northampton Saints/England), 13. H Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), 12. B Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland), 11. B Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland); F Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland), J Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland); A Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), D Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), T Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), M Itoje (Saracens/England, capt), J Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), T Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland), T Curry (Sale Sharks/England), J Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland).