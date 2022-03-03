Ukraine invasion: Edinburgh Rugby donate £1 from each ticket sold to Ukrainian relief efforts

The squad will contribute a further £500 to the club’s overall total.

The money will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee, an umbrella group of UK charities – including British Red Cross, Oxfam and Save the Children – which coordinates and launches collective appeals to raise funds to provide emergency aid and rapid relief.

The DEC is launching a Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal that will allow people to donate and support the needs of all refugees and displaced people.

Edinburgh Rugby are donating £1 from each ticket sold for Friday’s night match against Connacht to Ukrainian relief efforts. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

A statement from Edinburgh Rugby said: “As a twin city of Ukraine’s capital – Kyiv – Edinburgh and its residents stand with the people of Ukraine; and now Edinburgh Rugby – Scotland’s capital rugby club – has pledged its support to Ukraine and its people by donating £1 for every match ticket purchased for Friday night’s match (excluding Season tickets) while promoting the humanitarian appeal across its social channels.”

More than a million people have fled their homes to escape conflict following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. An estimated 18 million people are projected to be affected by the conflict.

Edinburgh Rugby MD Douglas Struth, said: “All of us at the club have been horrified by the events unfolding in Ukraine and felt that we needed to do our part and support those escaping conflict, and leaving behind their lives because of war.”

Edinburgh play Connacht in the United Rugby Championship on Friday night. For more information on how to donate go to www.dec.org.uk