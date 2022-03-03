A woman carries her baby at border crossing, as refugees flee Russian invasion, in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency said Thursday at least 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

The tally from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the country’s population at 44 million at the end of 2020.

UN data shows more than half of those fleeing Ukraine went to Poland with the country so far taking in more than 575,000 people since the conflict began according to the Polish Border Guard agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

95,000 people had entered Poland from Ukraine on Wednesday alone,with a record high of 100,000 recorded on Monday.

More than 116,000 refugees have also fled to Hungary with 79,000 to Moldova and 71,200 have gone to Slovakia. 51,261 entered Romania, 47,800 going to Russia and 357 to Belarus.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has predicted that the number of refugees fleeing the crisis could rise to up to 4 million.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams, a spokeswoman for the UNHCR said “our data indicates we passed the 1 million mark” as of midnight in central Europe, based on counts collected by national authorities.

UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo warned that “at this rate” the number of people leaving from Ukraine could make it the source of “the biggest refugee crisis this century”.

UN High Commissioner Filippo Grandi tweeted: “In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

“For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it’s time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided.”

More than 2,000 civilians have died since the invasion began, Ukraine’s state emergency service said, although that figure has not been independently verified.

It was announced that the Disasters Emergency Committee was launching a fundraising appeal.

Across the UK, every pound donated by the UK public will be matched by the UK Government through its Aid Match scheme up to the value of £20 million.