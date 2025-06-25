'The longer he stays, the better' - Franco Smith urged to remain with Glasgow Warriors

Praise for boss who gets the best out of Scotstoun squad

Franco Smith is contracted for another year at Glasgow Warriors and Ollie Smith hopes the South African stays beyond that point and builds on the success he has already achieved with the club.

The URC-winning coach’s future has become a hot topic. He was linked with Leicester Tigers before Geoff Parling was appointed and has also been touted as a future coach of both Wales and Scotland.

Alex Williamson, Scottish Rugby’s chief executive, is in favour of maintaining the status quo and wants Gregor Townsend, Franco Smith and Sean Everitt to remain in post at Scotland, Glasgow and Edinburgh, respectively.

Franco Smith, head coach of Glasgow Warriors, has a year remaining on his contract. | Getty Images

An emotional Smith, speaking after the Warriors’ lost their URC crown to Leinster in the semi-final in Dublin this month, said he needed time to “reflect a little bit” on his future after three years at the helm. The coach had previously expressed annoyance at the departure of some of his senior overseas players, with Henco Venter, Sebastian Cancelliere and JP du Preez all leaving at the end of the season. Tom Jordan and Jack Mann are also moving on, to Bristol and Gloucester.

His namesake, Ollie, said he could understand his boss’s frustration.

“He’s the same with us as he is with the press,” said the full-back who is part of the Scotland squad which this week departed for New Zealand for the summer tour. “He’s very honest. He’ll take the blame when he needs to and he’ll also tell us when we’re doing something wrong.

Love having him at Glasgow

“It’s been really hard for us at the end of this season because there are so many good people leaving. Like TJ [Tom Jordan], who has been instrumental in our success; guys like Seb [Cancelliere] - a massive part in that cup run last year. He was huge in the play-offs.

“It’s hard to replace these guys, but we’re looking forward to the challenge and I think Franco is the same. He’s given a chance to some people and next season is another opportunity to do that.

“Obviously we don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, but we love having him at Glasgow. He pushes us and he gets the best out of us and he has done for the last three years, so the longer he stays, the better for us.

“He’s instilled a real belief in the squad which is good, because you need that if you’re going to have any success.”

Ollie Smith has not played for Scotland since the 2023 Rugby World Cup. | AFP via Getty Images

Ollie Smith, who has not played for Scotland since the 2023 Rugby World Cup after rupturing knee ligaments, returned to the Glasgow side in the second half of the season and is looking forward to vying with Harry Paterson and Kyle Rowe for the full-back role on the tour as the national team take on Māori All Blacks, Fiji and Samoa.

With Blair Kinghorn on Lions duty, the Scotland 15 jersey is up for grabs but Ollie Smith is also a contender to play at 13, the position he grew up playing.

“Any involvement I’ll be happy with,” said Smith who played five URC games at outside centre for Glasgow after Christmas.