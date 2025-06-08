'We'll see': Honest Franco Smith addresses Glasgow Warriors future and makes telling squad admission

Glasgow boss will take time to reflect after season came to end at Leinster

Franco Smith will take time to reflect on his future after Glasgow Warriors’ reign as URC champions was ended in Dublin but the head coach has offered no guarantee he will be at the helm next season.

Smith, 52, has been in charge for three seasons and has one year remaining on his contract. His success with Glasgow has seen him linked with a number of high-profile jobs, most notably at Leicester Tigers and Wales, and he has also been touted as a potential successor to Gregor Townsend as Scotland head coach.

Leicester have now filled their vacancy by appointing Geoff Parling as coach but Wales are still searching for a permanent successor to Warren Gatland. Cardiff’s Matt Sherratt will resume as Wales' interim boss for the two-Test tour of Japan in July.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith. | SNS Group

Smith, who was in charge of Italy from 2019-21, said earlier in the season that he would like to coach international rugby again and now finds himself at something of a crossroads. He has achieved great things with Glasgow, winning the URC in 2024 and taking them to the final of the European Challenge Cup the previous year. This season, they reached the semi-finals of the URC but were beaten by Leinster, losing 37-19 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The former South Africa international will have to work with a reduced budget next season and has expressed concern over losing some of his foreign players as Scottish Rugby puts more emphasis on developing native talent under the performance director, David Nucifora.

Speaking to travelling Scottish media after the defeat in Dublin, a clearly emotional Smith explained that he needed some time to contemplate his future.

Smith’s time to reflect

“I need to reflect a little bit,” he said. “I can say I put my heart into this. That hasn't changed.”

Asked directly about his future, Smith continued: “We'll see. I was hoping we would be going to South Africa this week [for the URC final]. I'll sit down now and reflect a little bit. For now, I'm just proud of the season that's gone.”

He added that he expected an announcement in the coming days on a replacement for Pete Murchie, Glasgow’s defence coach who is leaving the club to work in Japan. But Smith also pointedly referred to “budget restraints” and the pressure they could be under next season.

“Our squad's been reduced,” he said. “We've lost some of the foreigners. I'll be as honest as possible: that's going to put a lot of pressure on every aspect of our environment.”

Overseas players Henco Venter, Sebastian Canceilliere, JP du Preez and Facundo Cordero are all leaving Glasgow along with Scotland squad men Tom Jordan and Jack Mann plus young Scottish-qualified winger Amena Caqusau.

Lock Alex Craig and stand-off/centre Charlie Savala have both been recruited for next season and Racing 92 No 10 Dan Lancaster is expected to join them but Smith admitted he “would have loved to” have done more transfer business.

Glasgow Warriors captain Kyle Steyn. | SNS Group

Kyle Steyn, the Glasgow club captain, said it would be emotional saying farewell to the departing players.

“It's tough,” said the winger. “Franco speaks about this three-year journey and some of those guys have been there longer than that three, four years. You get to know these guys, you get to know their families. There are some people there who have given an unbelievable amount for our club and to be a part of our group. You just wish that you could find a way to hang on to some of those guys.”

Steyn said he would have loved to have reached the URC final for the sake of those leaving.