The incredible stat behind Glasgow Warriors’ last-gasp defeat as coach's frustration on decisions revealed

Darge tops the tackle count – but it wasn’t enough

Glasgow Warriors’ huge defensive effort against Ulster on Saturday night was not enough to secure a victory on the opening weekend of the new United Rugby Championship season but it did produce a mind-boggling statistic.

Pete Murchie, the club’s defence coach, revealed that the team made 327 tackles over the course of the 80-plus minutes at the Kingspan Stadium, a total that left the former full-back incredibly proud.

Glasgow had two players yellow-carded during the second half of the 20-19 defeat and were camped on their own line for long spells in the face of wave upon wave of Ulster attacks. The line was eventually breached by Dave McCann who crossed to put Ulster in front for the first time in the match in the 72nd minute. Kyle Steyn’s converted try two minutes later nudged Glasgow back into a 19-15 but Dave Shanahan, the home side’s substitute scrum-half, squeezed his way over to nick it at the death. It was bitter-sweet for Murchie after the team’s backs-to-the-wall resilience.

“We put in a huge effort and made 327 tackles, which is certainly not a number that we've had since I've been defence coach,” said Murchie who joined the coaching staff at Scotstoun three-and-a-half years ago. “A huge amount of effort went into it. But ultimately, coming out on the wrong side of the result and obviously the timing of it, it was tough to take.

“There are always things you can look at alongside that. We need to look at how they got entries because, to be honest, it was only happening a couple of metres out. But the thing about the game, and that's the good thing about the game, is it doesn't matter whether you score a try from your own line or whether you score from six inches out, a try’s a try. It counts for the same amount of points.”

Tom Jordan and Richie Gray were sin-binned in quick succession and Glasgow were down to 13 men at one point in the second half, leaving them under the sort of pressure which necessitated such a huge defensive effort. Glasgow only had nine per cent possession in the final 10 minutes compared to Ulster’s 91 per cent. Of the 327 tackles, Rory Darge made 39 of them which is reckoned to be the highest total by a Warriors player since Jonny Gray made 43 against Leinster five years ago. To put it in perspective, Murchie reckons Glasgow’s average for tackles per match is around the 150 mark.

“If you're in the 200s, that's huge,” said the coach. “I can't remember seeing a game where a team has made 300. Not just that we've been involved with, obviously it's happened before. You don't want to be making 327 tackles. It's a sign you don't have the ball.

“From when TJ [Tom Jordan] got a yellow card it was obviously a massive moment in the game. They had a lineout in their 22. Jamie Dobie had just put a nice kick in to apply pressure. I think they'd lost their last lineout in that area of the pitch.

“The TMO comes in, yellow card. We're defending on our own ten. I don't think we touched the ball again for the next 20 minutes of the game. We went down to 13. That was a big moment in the game, that kind of swing.”

The tackle count in Belfast fell just short of being a Glasgow team record. The aforementioned Leinster game at the RDS in April 2019 in which Gray reigned supreme holds that distinction, with the Warriors making 340 tackles that day.

“I think Rory Darge made 39 this week,” added Murchie. “And Gregor Hiddlestone played 20 minutes and made 27 tackles. It shows the attritional nature of the game and Ulster's ability to hold on to the ball for that long, you have to credit where credit's due. To hold on multiple times takes skill in itself. You have to say fair play to them. It was a great contest, both sides of the ball. Us holding out and them being relentless at sticking to that.”

While generous in his praise of Ulster, Murchie had a more general grouse regarding the attacking side being favoured in situations such as Saturday’s when the refereeing odds seem stacked against a team defending its own line. Try-scoring and entertainment are to be encouraged, of course, but not at the expense of making it a genuine contest, said the coach who watched Ulster gain penalty advantage time and again.

“Do they want us to defend the goal line?” he asked. “Because it seems like as soon as you get to that area of the pitch, there's only one side of the ball that's getting refereed and it's defence. So yeah, if they generally want a contest in the game, then it needs to get refereed that way. So there's frustration there as well, around some of those decisions.

“A lot of the law variations are about speeding up the game and looking at how you can score more tries and get more points. And I get that. It's important, it's about entertainment value. But it's a game of contests, isn't it? And that keeps getting referred to. That's why we've got scrums, that's why we have lineouts, that's what stops it from being rugby league. So we want to be able to contest.