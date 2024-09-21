Glasgow Warriors downed in dramatic circumstances as URC opener turns sour in Ulster

Last-gasp try snatches victory away from Warriors

Glasgow Warriors suffered a painful start to their URC title defence as an Ulster try four minutes into added time denied them victory, going down 20-19 in Northern Ireland.

Franco Smith’s side looked up against it in a tense second half when they lost first Tom Jordan and then Richie Gray to yellow cards in quick succession.

When their heroic rearguard effort was finally breached by Dave McCann who crossed the line to put Ulster in front for the first time in the match, it looked like Warriors were set for defeat. Instead, they dug deep to come up with another score of their own – a third – when Euan Ferrie fed Kyle Steyn who motored over the line.

That looked to be enough to take the win but Ulster had one last go and, after numerous pick-and-go efforts, it was Dave Shanahan who crept through a clutch of bodies to stretch for the line. It was a tough outcome for the visitors who were in control for long phases but the pressure of playing with 14 – and for a few minutes 13 – men eventually took its toll.

Any question mark over whether Glasgow may go about things any differently this season were answered within the opening six minutes. Awarded a penalty in the Ulster half within kicking distance, Jordan instead booted for the corner to start in motion a familiar chain of events. Johnny Matthews took the line-out then scampered onto the back of the maul before flopping down once the pack had crossed the Ulster line.

Glasgow, though, showed they can defend a bit, too as they somehow withstood an Ulster barrage inches from their line. When the home side eventually gave up trying to break through, they went wide where they were thwarted again by Josh McKay and Sebastian Cancelliere. With penalty advantage, Nathan Doak eventually took the three points but it felt like a statement of intent from Warriors.

How frustrating, then, after such a heroic effort that they should immediately concede the softest of tries. Jordan’s kick was bravely charged down by Aidan Morgan who gathered the loose ball before he was smothered by some backtracking Glasgow defenders. Play, though, was recycled for the Ulster debutant to dive over the line. Doak added the extras.

Warriors, though, aren’t champions for nothing and soon struck back. Henco Venter was denied initially as he fastened onto Jamie Dobie’s pass and made a path for the line but it wasn’t long before the ball was back in the number 8’s hands and he made no mistake second time.

The visitors continued on the front foot after the re-start but couldn’t make their superiority count. When it looked like they had finally scored again when Rory Darge crossed, the try was quickly chalked off for a forward pass.

By that point Zander Fagerson was on for his 150th club appearance as Glasgow looked to make sure of the win. Their prospects, though, took a turn for the worse when they were reduced to 14 men when Jordan was shown a yellow card for catching Stewart Moore.

