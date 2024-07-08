The 11 Scotland internationals who have signed for new clubs this summer

The transfer market has been buzzing since mid-season as clubs bid to strengthen their squads for the next campaign and several Scotland internationals are moving on to pastures new. Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors have brought back a couple of familiar faces and there are a handful who are leaving Scotland for fresh challenges overseas. Here are 11 internationals who have signed for new clubs.
1. EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - MARCH 12: Stuart Hogg in action for Scotland during a Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and Ireland at BT Murrayfield, on March 12, 2023, in Edinburgh,Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Stuart Hogg in action during his 100th and last appearance for Scotland, against Ireland in the 2023 Guinness Six Nations. He has reversed his decision to retire. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
2. Rory Sutherland
The British & Irish Lions Test prop is returning to Scottish rugby after three years on his travels. Sutherland, 31, who left Edinburgh for Worcester Warriors in 2021, has signed a two-year deal with Glasgow Warriors. He played for Oyonnax in the French top flight last season but couldn’t prevent their relegation to Pro D2. Before that, he had a stint at Ulster in 2022-23 following Worcester’s financial collapse. Very much back in the international reckoning and won his 31st Scotland cap in the 73-12 win over Canada at the weekend..Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
3. Alec Hepburn
Another Scotland loosehead on the move. Hepburn, also 31, is leaving Exeter Chiefs to join the Scarlets after 10 seasons with the Devon club during which time he won the Premiership and Champions Cup. The Australian-born former England international switched allegiance this year and made his Scotland debut off the bench in the win over Wales in the Six Nations, qualifying through his Glasgow-born father. He won three further caps in the championship as a replacement against France, England and Italy but is not part of Scotland’s summer tour squad after missing the end of the domestic season through injury.Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
4. Ross McCann
The winger made his Scotland debut as a replacement in the big win over Canada on Saturday. A sevens international for Scotland and Great Britain, he is switching from the abbreviated game back to 15-a-sides and has signed a two-year deal with Edinburgh having played a couple of games for Sean Everitt’s side at the start of the 2023-24 season. McCann, 26, was part of the GB Sevens squad that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and comes from a sporting family. Brothers Ali and Lewis play football for Preston North End and Dunfermline Athletic while youngest sibling Scott is part of the youth set-up at St Johnstone.Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS Group