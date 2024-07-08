The 11 Scotland internationals who have signed for new clubs this summer

3 . Alec Hepburn

Another Scotland loosehead on the move. Hepburn, also 31, is leaving Exeter Chiefs to join the Scarlets after 10 seasons with the Devon club during which time he won the Premiership and Champions Cup. The Australian-born former England international switched allegiance this year and made his Scotland debut off the bench in the win over Wales in the Six Nations, qualifying through his Glasgow-born father. He won three further caps in the championship as a replacement against France, England and Italy but is not part of Scotland’s summer tour squad after missing the end of the domestic season through injury.Photo: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group