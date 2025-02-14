How 2025 championship is expected to unfold

There is still all to play for in the 2025 Six Nations with two rounds of fixtures completed and three more to go.

Ireland top the table with the maximum 10 points after claiming bonus point victories over England and Scotland as they go in search of a historic third consecutive title.

France and England are second and third respectively on six points after one victory and one defeat each, while Scotland are fourth, one point behind, after following up their win over Italy with a defeat to Ireland.

Italy are fifth with four points thanks to their victory over Wales, who prop up the table on one point having parted company with head coach Warren Gatland this week after 14 successive Test losses.

Now a Six Nations supercomputer has predicted how the rest of the tournament will unfold with Ireland given a staggering 91.2% chance of becoming the first team to achieve a hat-trick of titles in the men's game.

According to the model produced by the data experts at Prime Casino, which simulates the season 10,000 times using team strength, form, and betting odds to predict outcomes, Ireland are also likely to clinch a Grand Slam by going unbeaten in their final three fixtures against Wales, France and Italy.

France are expected to still finish second in the Championship, ahead of a resurgent England in third and the Scots in fourth place. Les Blus have a 6.6 per cent chance of lifting the title, with Scotland and England given just a 1 per cent chance.

Italy, having beaten Wales in Rome, are expected to finish fifth with the The Dragons given an 87.1% chance of claiming the dreaded wooden spoon.

The supercomputer has also predicted that England will finally reclaim the Calcutta Cup by claiming a 21-20 victory over Scotland at Twickenham in round three. It also predicts Ireland to emerge victorious against France in round four, running out 24-16 winners.

Here are the supercomputer predictions for the remainder of the tournament:

Round three

Wales 13-29 Ireland

England 21-20 Scotland

Italy 15-28 France

Round four

Ireland 24-16 France

Scotland 27-17 Wales

England 27-17 Italy

Round five

Italy 13-Ireland 29

Wales 20-22 England

France 28-15 Scotland

Final table:

1 Ireland

2 France

3 England

4 Scotland

5 Italy