Wretched run against green machine goes on as visitors prevail at Murrayfield

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This match followed a pattern that was as predictable as it was depressing. Scotland battled but Ireland were stronger, better, more clinical.

Head coach Gregor Townsend had spoken before the match about closing the gap, about how the World Cup defeat in Paris in 2023 had been a defining moment for his team. But on this evidence, the gulf between the sides looks bigger than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish have now beaten Scotland 11 times in a row. Townsend must have nightmares about the men in green who remain the one Six Nations team he has never beaten in his seven-and-a-half year reign.

Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe looks dejected after the Six Nations defeat by Ireland. | SNS Group / SRU

They deserved to win and, in truth, by more than the final 32-18 scoreline. The Scots had a little spell at the end of the first half and the start of the second but other than that they were never at the races.

Ireland now sit proudly atop the Six Nations table, the only unbeaten side left and we’re only at round two. It means Ireland are the only team who can win a Grand Slam and they look well on course for a third title in a row. Scotland lag in fourth place, a point behind England, who they play next at Twickenham on February 22.

Sam Prendergast was a worthy winner of the player of the match medal. The young Irish fly-half said it had been a “savage atmosphere” before the game but he coped admirably with what was his first Test match away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland's Darcy Graham is stretchered off injured after a head knock. | SNS Group

Townsend had hoped the inclusion of Tom Jordan, Rory Sutherland and Jack Dempsey would add speed and fresh thrust but the coach’s plans were ripped up by the early loss of Finn Russell and Darcy Graham to head injuries following a collision.

The game was won (and lost) in the first 20 minutes and it was an absolute torrid opening quarter for Scotland after the emotional pre-match rituals

Sir Chris Hoy delivered the match ball and had Murrayfield at fever pitch at kick-off. The great Olympian has terminal cancer and the stadium rose as one to hail him, with players from both teams also applauding the cyclist who grew up in the shadow of the stadium. The noise was as uplifting as it should have been but Ireland soon punctured the atmosphere. They utterly dominated the first 40 minutes and the only surprise was that it was only 17-0 as the clock moved into the red. Everything that could have gone wrong for the home team did so.

Sir Chris Hoy delivers the match ball ahead of Scotland v Ireland. | SNS Group / SRU

They conceded an early try, gave away a spate of penalties, had Duhan van der Merwe yellow-carded and then, most grievously of all, lost both Graham and Russell when the pair collided trying to stop an Irish attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell was at least able to walk off. For Graham, it looked far more serious. The Scotland winger was attended to on the field by four medics and was eventually taken off on the back of a buggy, secured in a head brace.

Townsend was having to make running repairs and it was sod’s law that he had opted for a six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench. Stafford McDowall replaced Russell, with Jordan moving inside to stand-off, and Jamie Dobie came on for Graham on the wing. It meant that at the halfway point of the first half, Scotland had no backs left on the bench.

Ireland were already a try to the good by this point. Calvin Nash, called into the side on Saturday to replace the injured Mack Hansen, had the freedom of Murrayfield to run in the score after Prendergrast had flipped the ball out to him following a period of sustained Irish pressure.

Calvin Nash scored the first try for Ireland against Scotland. | SNS Group

When play resumed after the lengthy treatment for Graham, Ireland extended their lead through a Prendergrast penalty. Van der Merwe returned to the fray soon after having served his punishment for a shove on Nash as the Ireland winger chased a loose ball to the Scottish line. In truth, it could have been a penalty try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a first half in which Scotland couldn’t catch a break, this felt like mild relief.

The respite didn’t last long. Ireland nabbed their second try after 31 minutes, attacking down the blind side from a scrum, with captain Caelan Doris scoring off the next phase. The impressive Prendergast landed the conversion to make it 17-0 and it was looking ominous for the Scots.

Then something rather strange happened: Scotland got into the Irish 22. It had taken them 35 minutes but they stayed there and made it count. The clock was in the red when van der Merwe produced a trademark acrobatic finish in the corner after a lovely one-handed offload from McDowall. It was the winger’s 31st Test try and he was airborne as he touched down.

Duhan van der Merwe scored Scotland's first try. | SNS Group / SRU

Blair Kinghorn couldn’t land the conversion but kicked two penalties early in the second half to reduce Ireland’s lead to 17-11. But just as they seemed to be gaining momentum, Ireland scored their third try, James Lowe, running through Kinghorn then taking two more Scottish defenders with him as he crossed the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six minutes later it was all over as Jack Conan battered his way between van der Merwe and McDowall for the bonus-point try. Prendergast was off target with the conversion - his only miss of the day - but landed a penalty a few minutes later to make it 32-11.

Scotland had one last burst and Ben White scored from close range for his second try of the tournament. Kinghorn’s conversion added a little gloss, but it was Ireland who had painted the prettiest pictures.

Teams and scorers

Scotland: Tries: van der Merwe, White. Con: Kinghorn. Pens: Kinghorn 2.

Ireland: Tries: Nash, Doris, Lowe, Conan. Cons: Prendergast 3. Pens: Prendergast 2.

Yellow card: Van der Merwe (Scot, 13min)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland: B Kinghorn; D Graham (J Dobie 21), H Jones, T Jordan, D Van der Merwe; F Russell (S McDowall 21), B White; R Sutherland (P Schoeman 47), D Cherry (E Ashman 47), Z Fagerson (W Hurd 68), J Gray (G Brown 47), G Gilchrist (S Skinner 68), M Fagerson, R Darge, J Dempsey (J Ritchie 60).

Ireland: H Keenan; C Nash (J Crowley 65), R Henshaw, B Aki (G Ringrose 57), J Lowe; S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park (C Murray 69); A Porter (Cian Healy 69), R Kelleher (D Sheehan h-t), F Bealham (T Clarkson 60), J Ryan (R Baird 65), T Beirne (R Baird 9-14; J Conan 14-19; Beirne 19), P O’Mahony (J Conan 50), J van der Flier, C Doris.