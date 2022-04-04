Super6 Sprint fixtures and TV deal announced, with extra games added

The sides will meet at Millbrae on Friday April 15 in a match that will be broadcast live on FreeSports.
Bulls won the Super6 Championship in the autumn, beating Southern Knights in the final. The Sprint Series is a shorter competition than the Championship, with the six teams playing each other just once instead of twice. The top two in the standings after five rounds will meet in the final at a venue yet to be announced on Friday June 10.
However, organisers have inserted two extra rounds of fixtures between the end of the pool stage and the final in order to generate more matches. But these will not affect who plays in the final.
A lack of gametime was cited as an issue recently for Scotland’s Under-20 team, many of whom are Super6 players. The Under-20s lost all five matches in the U20 Six Nations Championship for the second year in a row.
The other change from the last Super6 is that there will be no Sunday games. Instead, there will be one Friday match and two on a Saturday on each weekend of the regular campaign.
On the opening weekend, Watsonians Rugby will host Stirling County whilst Heriot’s Rugby will welcome Southern Knights to Goldenacre, with both matches on Saturday April 16.
Saturday games will be available to watch on the BBC Sport and the Scottish Rugby websites, while FreeSports will show all Friday night matches.
Hopes of incorporating a cross-border element to the Super6 this season have been put on hold due to Covid, according to organisers.
FOSROC Super6 Sprint Series
Friday 15 April
Ayrshire Bulls v Boroughmuir Bears, 7:45pm
Saturday 16 April
Watsonians Rugby v Stirling County, 2pm
Heriot’s Rugby v Southern Knights, 4:30pm
Friday 22 April
Boroughmuir Bears v Heriot’s Rugby, 7:45pm
Saturday 23 April
Southern Knights v Watsonians Rugby, 2pm
Stirling County v Ayrshire Bulls, 4:30pm
Friday 29 April
Southern Knights v Stirling County, 7:45pm
Saturday 30 April
Boroughmuir Bears v Watsonians Rugby, 2pm
Ayrshire Bulls v Heriot’s Rugby, 4:30pm
Friday 6 May
Stirling County v Boroughmuir Bears, 7:45pm
Saturday 7 May
Watsonians Rugby v Heriot’s Rugby, 2pm
Southern Knights v Ayrshire Bulls, 4:30pm
Friday 20 May
Boroughmuir Bears v Southern Knights, 7:45pm
Saturday 21 May
Ayrshire Bulls v Watsonians Rugby, 2pm
Stirling County v Heriot’s Rugby, 4:30pm
Friday 27 May
2nd v 3rd, 7:45pm
Saturday 28 May
5th v 6th, 2pm
Friday 3 June
3rd v 1st, 7:45pm
Saturday 4 June
6th v 4th, 2pm
Friday 10 June
Final: 1st v 2nd, 7:45pm
Saturday 11 June
4th v 5th, 2pm