Super6 Sprint fixtures and TV deal announced, with extra games added

Ayrshire Bulls won the FOSROC Super6 Championship, beating Southern Knights in the final at the DAM Health Stadium in October. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The sides will meet at Millbrae on Friday April 15 in a match that will be broadcast live on FreeSports.

Bulls won the Super6 Championship in the autumn, beating Southern Knights in the final. The Sprint Series is a shorter competition than the Championship, with the six teams playing each other just once instead of twice. The top two in the standings after five rounds will meet in the final at a venue yet to be announced on Friday June 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, organisers have inserted two extra rounds of fixtures between the end of the pool stage and the final in order to generate more matches. But these will not affect who plays in the final.

A lack of gametime was cited as an issue recently for Scotland’s Under-20 team, many of whom are Super6 players. The Under-20s lost all five matches in the U20 Six Nations Championship for the second year in a row.

The other change from the last Super6 is that there will be no Sunday games. Instead, there will be one Friday match and two on a Saturday on each weekend of the regular campaign.

On the opening weekend, Watsonians Rugby will host Stirling County whilst Heriot’s Rugby will welcome Southern Knights to Goldenacre, with both matches on Saturday April 16.

Saturday games will be available to watch on the BBC Sport and the Scottish Rugby websites, while FreeSports will show all Friday night matches.

Hopes of incorporating a cross-border element to the Super6 this season have been put on hold due to Covid, according to organisers.

FOSROC Super6 Sprint Series

Friday 15 April

Ayrshire Bulls v Boroughmuir Bears, 7:45pm

Saturday 16 April

Watsonians Rugby v Stirling County, 2pm

Heriot’s Rugby v Southern Knights, 4:30pm

Friday 22 April

Boroughmuir Bears v Heriot’s Rugby, 7:45pm

Saturday 23 April

Southern Knights v Watsonians Rugby, 2pm

Stirling County v Ayrshire Bulls, 4:30pm

Friday 29 April

Southern Knights v Stirling County, 7:45pm

Saturday 30 April

Boroughmuir Bears v Watsonians Rugby, 2pm

Ayrshire Bulls v Heriot’s Rugby, 4:30pm

Friday 6 May

Stirling County v Boroughmuir Bears, 7:45pm

Saturday 7 May

Watsonians Rugby v Heriot’s Rugby, 2pm

Southern Knights v Ayrshire Bulls, 4:30pm

Friday 20 May

Boroughmuir Bears v Southern Knights, 7:45pm

Saturday 21 May

Ayrshire Bulls v Watsonians Rugby, 2pm

Stirling County v Heriot’s Rugby, 4:30pm

Friday 27 May

2nd v 3rd, 7:45pm

Saturday 28 May

5th v 6th, 2pm

Friday 3 June

3rd v 1st, 7:45pm

Saturday 4 June

6th v 4th, 2pm

Friday 10 June

Final: 1st v 2nd, 7:45pm

Saturday 11 June