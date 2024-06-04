Full-back retired last year due but is in reported talks with Montpellier

Stuart Hogg’s decision to retire from rugby may not be as final as it seemed following a report in France that he has been offered a contract by Montpellier.

The club are looking for a replacement for their full-back Anthony Bouthier who is out long term with a ruptured cruciate ligament. According to the respected French rugby paper Midi Olympique, the former Scotland captain has been offered a contract by Montpellier and could join the Top 14 struggles as a ‘medical joker’.

Hogg, 31, last played on April 30 last year when he came off the bench for Exeter Chiefs in their Champions Cup semi-final defeat against La Rochelle. He had already revealed his intention to hang up his boots after the 2023 Rugby World Cup by that point but then brought the decision forward and on July 9 it was announced that he had retired with immediate effect.

The 100-times capped Scotland international said his “body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do” after a litany of serious injuries. However, he has hinted at a return to the game in recent months. He has spoken about playing for his hometown club Hawick and there was also a report linking him with Newcastle Falcons.

The Montpellier report is the strongest suggestion yet that he could be ready to play again. The club are second bottom of the Top 14 with one round left of the regular campaign and could be playing in the second tier next season.

Hogg appeared at Jedburgh Sheriff Court last month, charged with acting in an abusive manner towards his estranged wife. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered to stay away from her ahead of a trial in July.

He had a stint in rehab earlier this year which he revealed with a lengthy post on social media in April. Hogg said he had been through “the darkest of times”.

“I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think,” he wrote. “I’ve been so concerned about what people thought of me, how I was coming across, the impact I would have on them and how I would survive the day. I lived every moment in my head and it wasn’t healthy.