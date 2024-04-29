Stuart Hogg, the former Scotland captain, has revealed he spent time in a rehabilitation centre which helped him “reset” during what he described as “the darkest of times”.

In February, the 31-year-old was arrested following an incident in his hometown of Hawick. A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed Hogg had been charged and was released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date, with a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Hogg, Scotland’s all-time leading try scorer, retired from playing in summer 2023 just before the Rugby World Cup, having initially intended to play in the tournament and hang up his boots afterwards. He said the toll on his body from a succession of serious injuries forced him into early retirement.

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg posted a personal message on social media detailing his time at a rehabilitation centre. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Since then he has worked in television as a pundit for TNT Sports but also gone through a very public break-up of his marriage. On Sunday evening, Hogg posted a personal message on social media detailing his time at the rehabilitation centre, where he had wanted to “learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged”.

In the post, headlined ‘It’s been tough’, Hogg said: “I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think. I’ve been so concerned about what people thought of me, how I was coming across, the impact I would have on them and how I would survive the day. I lived every moment in my head and it wasn’t healthy.

“Spending time at a rehabilitation centre allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged. It’s not been easy but it was the right thing to do. Taking accountability was the first step in the right direction. I accept I have made mistakes and understand why l acted as I did.”

Hogg, who won 100 caps for Scotland and toured three times with the British and Irish Lions, said having his private life being pored over in public was hard to deal with and also suggested he had been abused online.

His statement added: “Personal, private issues being played out in the public eye and online abuse are things that have impacted me significantly. I’ve not been able to deal with it. Online abuse is not okay.

“Having some time away has allowed me to see the world differently, be grateful for the things I have and most importantly, be excited about what is in front of me in the short, medium and long term.

“Thank you to everyone who has been in touch and offered support, friendship and love. You have helped me through the darkest of times and I will look forward to embracing what is next with you all.”

