Stuart Hogg surprised ahead of creating rugby history against South Africa

Stuart Hogg will create a slice of rugby history against South Africa when he makes his 87th start at full-back in a Test match.

By Graham Bean
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:00 pm
Stuart Hogg during the Scotland team run at BT Murrayfield ahead of the Autumn Nations Series match against South Africa. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Scotland captain has already played 84 times in the No 15 jersey for his country and twice for the British and Irish Lions.

Saturday’s game against the world champions at BT Murrayfield will push Hogg one ahead of Rob Kearney, whose tally of 86 comprises 84 outings for Ireland and two for the Lions, making the Scot the most capped male full-back in international rugby, according to statistics provided by the Scottish Rugby Blog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I wasn’t aware of that!” said Hogg on being informed of his imminent record. “For me, I just love playing rugby and I love playing for Scotland. I’m constantly living the dream.

“But I’ve got a job to do tomorrow and I’ve got to make sure I contribute to the best of my ability for a Scotland win.”

Read More

Read More
What channel is the Scotland game on? TV details for Autumn Nations Series match...

Hogg has also made two appearances for Scotland in positions other than full-back, most recently last season when he played at stand-off against Italy, and also in 2012 when he made his international debut as a replacement on the wing versus Wales in Cardiff.

Hogg expects a brutal encounter against the Springboks but anticipates there being areas in which Scotland can prosper.

“They are a great side but like everything there are weaknesses and we can exploit them. We need to be patient in what we’re trying to do, but stand up to their physicality.”

A message from the Editor: Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Stuart HoggSouth AfricaScotlandBritish and Irish LionsBT Murrayfield
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.