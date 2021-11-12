Stuart Hogg surprised ahead of creating rugby history against South Africa

Stuart Hogg during the Scotland team run at BT Murrayfield ahead of the Autumn Nations Series match against South Africa. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Scotland captain has already played 84 times in the No 15 jersey for his country and twice for the British and Irish Lions.

Saturday’s game against the world champions at BT Murrayfield will push Hogg one ahead of Rob Kearney, whose tally of 86 comprises 84 outings for Ireland and two for the Lions, making the Scot the most capped male full-back in international rugby, according to statistics provided by the Scottish Rugby Blog.

“I wasn’t aware of that!” said Hogg on being informed of his imminent record. “For me, I just love playing rugby and I love playing for Scotland. I’m constantly living the dream.

“But I’ve got a job to do tomorrow and I’ve got to make sure I contribute to the best of my ability for a Scotland win.”

Hogg has also made two appearances for Scotland in positions other than full-back, most recently last season when he played at stand-off against Italy, and also in 2012 when he made his international debut as a replacement on the wing versus Wales in Cardiff.

Hogg expects a brutal encounter against the Springboks but anticipates there being areas in which Scotland can prosper.

“They are a great side but like everything there are weaknesses and we can exploit them. We need to be patient in what we’re trying to do, but stand up to their physicality.”