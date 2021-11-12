What channel is the Scotland game on? TV details for Autumn Nations Series match v South Africa

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg lifts the Hopetoun Cup following the win over Australia. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The reigning world champions arrive in Edinburgh having beaten Wales in Cardiff 23-18 last weekend and looking to complete a clean sweep on their European tour which concludes against England at Twickenham next Saturday. Memories are fresh of their success over the Lions in the summer but Scotland have also been in fine form, defeating Australia 15-13 at Murrayfield last Sunday.

Who: Scotland v South Africa

What: Autumn Nations Series

Scotland last played South Africa in 2018. The Springboks won 26-20 at Murrayfield. Picture: Bill Murray/SNS

Where: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

When: 1pm, Sunday, November 13

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

How to watch the match on TV

The match is being broadcast in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. The subscription video and on-demand streaming service has the rights to all four Scotland matches in the Autumn Nations Series. The coverage is available as a standalone service or as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription.

Will there be radio coverage?

TalkSPORT has the radio rights for the Autumn Nations Series and is available via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Scotland’s record v South Africa

The sides have met 19 times since 1994 when South Africa were readmitted to international sport. The Springboks have dominated the fixture, winning 17 times and losing twice. Scotland’s last success came in 2010 at Murrayfield when Dan Parks kicked all the points (six penalties and a drop goal) in a 21-17 victory.

Last time v South Africa

The sides last met in 2018 when South Africa won 26-20 at Murrayfield. Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell, Stuart McInally, Sam Skinner, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie, Ali Price, Adam Hastings and Chris Harris were all involved and are in Scotland’s match-day squad for Saturday’s game. Pete Horne and Watson scored Scotland’s tries and Greig Laidlaw kicked two penalties and two conversions. South Africa’s tries came from Jesse Kriel and Handre Pollard, with Pollard adding 13 points with the boot and sub Elton Jantjies also landing a penalty.

Refereeing team

Australia’s Angus Gardner is the match referee on Saturday and will be assisted by Wayne Barnes (England) and Craig Evans (Wales). Brett Cronan of Australia is the TMO.

Match odds

Paddy Power can’t separate the sides, with Scotland and South Africa available at evens. The draw is 22/1.