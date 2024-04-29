Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg posted a personal message on social media detailing his time at a rehabilitation centre. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has revealed spending time at a rehabilitation centre helped him “reset” after being charged by police in connection with an incident in the Scottish Borders.

Hogg, Scotland’s all-time leading try scorer, retired from playing in 2023 prior to the start of the Rugby World Cup, announcing a desire for a new career following his time in the sport which also saw him go on three tours with the British and Irish Lions.

On February 25, the 31-year-old – who enjoyed playing success at both Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs – was arrested at a property in his hometown of Hawick.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed Hogg had been charged and was released on an undertaking to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date, with a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, Hogg posted a personal message on social media detailing his time at the rehabilitation centre, where he had wanted to “learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged”.

Hogg said: “I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think.

“I’ve been so concerned about what people thought of me, how I was coming across, the impact I would have on them and how I would survive the day. I lived every moment in my head and it wasn’t healthy.

“Spending time at a rehabilitation centre allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged.

“It’s not been easy but it was the right thing to do. Taking accountability was the first step in the right direction. I accept I have made mistakes and understand why l acted as I did.”

Hogg added: “Personal, private issues being played out in the public eye and online abuse are things that have impacted me significantly. I’ve not been able to deal with it. Online abuse is not okay.

“Having some time away has allowed me to see the world differently, be grateful for the things I have and most importantly, be excited about what is in front of me in the short, medium and long term.