Stuart Hogg, Orla Chennaoui join TNT Sports as new network goes live

Stuart Hogg has joined TNT Sports and will work as a pundit on their rugby coverage from next season.
Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST
 Comment
Stuart Hogg won his 100th and final Scotland cap against Ireland at Murrayfield in March. He is now joining TNT Sports as a rugby pundit. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Stuart Hogg won his 100th and final Scotland cap against Ireland at Murrayfield in March. He is now joining TNT Sports as a rugby pundit. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
TNT Sports replaces BT Sport and takes over the latter’s rugby TV portfolio which includes the European Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup and Gallagher Premiership. The network, which also broadcasts Champions League football, Europa League, Europa Conference League and English Premier League, went live on Tuesday.

Hogg, 31, announced last week that he was retiring from rugby with immediate effect, ruling himself out of the forthcoming Rugby World Cup which he had originally earmarked for his swan-song. Scotland’s all-time leading try-scorer said his body was no longer able to cope with the rigours of the game at the highest level. He worked as an analyst for the BBC during Scotland’s final Six Nations match against Italy in March and was also part of Sky Sports’ coverage of Scotland’s tour to Argentina last summer.

Orla Chennaoui, Eurosport’s lead cycling presenter, is also joining TNT Sports’ rugby coverage and will present a selection of live Gallagher Premiership matches. Chennaoui, from Northern Ireland, studied journalism at Napier University in Edinburgh and worked at Scotland on Sunday and the Edinburgh Evening News. Craig Doyle, a BT Sports presenter, will continue to host live match coverage on TNT and pundit Ugo Monye will take on an extended role that will see him also present. The lead commentators will be Alastair Eykyn and Nick Mullins.

Orla Chennaoui, pictured right alongside Gethin Jones, will present rugby coverage on the new TNT Sports network which has replaced BT Sport. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)Orla Chennaoui, pictured right alongside Gethin Jones, will present rugby coverage on the new TNT Sports network which has replaced BT Sport. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
As well as Hogg, the network’s other rugby pundits include Emily Scarratt, Martin Bayfield, Lawrence Dallaglio, Brian O’Driscoll, Sarra Elgan, Austin Healey, Ben Kay and Sam Warburton. Existing BT Sport customers are able to watch TNT Sports.

