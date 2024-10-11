Stuart Hogg returns for Montpellier's basement battle but Blair Kinghorn missing from Toulouse squad

Former Scotland captain starts at full-back against Vannes

Stuart Hogg has been restored to the Montpellier side for Saturday’s French Top 14 clash against Vannes at GGL Stadium.

The former Scotland captain has not featured since starting against Toulouse on September 21 when he was involved in a dust-up with Thomas Ramos which saw both players sent to the sin-bin.

Hogg, 32, starts at full-back in the home game against newly promoted Vannes which is a battle of the bottom two. Both sides have six points after five rounds of fixtures.

Antoine Dupont is set to make his first appearance of the season after being named on the bench by Toulouse for their home game against Clermont Auvergne at Stade Ernest-Wallon. The France scrum-half was given extended leave after leading the national Sevens side to Olympic gold at the Paris Games in the summer. There is no place in the match-day 23 for Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn. Toulouse are looking to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats to Bordeaux-Begles and Castres.

Bordeaux, who displaced Toulouse at the top of the table, host Perpignan at Stade Chaban Delmas on Saturday. Scotland lock Jonny Gray is on the bench for Bordeaux.