Stuart Hogg handed yellow card in 'slightly stupid' flare-up as Blair Kinghorn and Toulouse win battle of Scots
Stuart Hogg was shown a yellow card as Blair Kinghorn came out on top in the battle of the Scotland full-backs in France.
Kinghorn's Toulouse beat Hogg's Montpellier 20-11 at GGL Stadium to strengthen their position at the summit of the Top 14. Hogg, playing his second match since coming out of retirement, was sent to the sin-bin after a scuffle with Thomas Ramos, who was also yellow-carded.
Ramos, playing at fly-half instead of in his usual full-back role, scored 15 points for the visitors through a try, two conversions and two penalties. Kinghorn, who was on the wing for Toulouse's first two games of the season, moved to full-back, his international position. The Scotland man has now won all 17 games he has played for Toulouse since joining from Edinburgh last year.
Italy winger Ange Capuozzo crossed for Toulouse's second try while Montpellier's points came from a try from scrum-half Leo Coly and two penalties from Domingo Miotti, the former Glasgow Warriors stand-off.
Ramos admitted the late flare-up with Hogg was "slightly stupid". "We know how important points away from home can be," Ramos told Canal+. "It was a slightly stupid incident from both us players, it's not just because we're not at home that we don't show character. It shows the mentality of the whole team at the end of the match."
