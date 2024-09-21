Kinghorn’s fine run with French champions goes on

Stuart Hogg was shown a yellow card as Blair Kinghorn came out on top in the battle of the Scotland full-backs in France.

Kinghorn's Toulouse beat Hogg's Montpellier 20-11 at GGL Stadium to strengthen their position at the summit of the Top 14. Hogg, playing his second match since coming out of retirement, was sent to the sin-bin after a scuffle with Thomas Ramos, who was also yellow-carded.

Ramos, playing at fly-half instead of in his usual full-back role, scored 15 points for the visitors through a try, two conversions and two penalties. Kinghorn, who was on the wing for Toulouse's first two games of the season, moved to full-back, his international position. The Scotland man has now won all 17 games he has played for Toulouse since joining from Edinburgh last year.

Montpellier's Scottish full-back Stuart Hogg (UP) is tackled by Toulouse's French wing Matthis Lebel. | AFP via Getty Images

Italy winger Ange Capuozzo crossed for Toulouse's second try while Montpellier's points came from a try from scrum-half Leo Coly and two penalties from Domingo Miotti, the former Glasgow Warriors stand-off.