Scotland internationalist Stuart Hogg has announced that he will retire from rugby at the end the World Cup later this year.

The 30-year-old full-back, who has been capped 100 times for his country, has represented the British and Irish Lions and plays his club rugby at Exeter Chiefs, is one of Scotland’s most iconic players and recently reached his landmark cap total against Ireland earlier this month. However, he has decided that his playing career will come to an end at the conclusion of the World Cup, which takes place between September and October.

Hogg said: “As a young kid growing up in The Borders all I wanted to do was to play rugby for Scotland. I feel privileged to have represented my country on 100 occasions, play on 3 British & Irish Lions tours and represent some amazing clubs. I couldn’t have asked for any more.

“I’ve so many people to thank and I will get round to you all. First and foremost is my wife Gill, my parents, my brother and my kids. I’m so lucky and proud to have such a loving family that have supported me every step of the way. Rugby has allowed me to meet some incredible characters, make lifelong friends, travel the world and be part of some unbelievable experiences that I will cherish forever.

“Knowing what lies ahead, I have a real hunger to play the best, most enjoyable rugby of my career, finishing the season strongly with Exeter Chiefs before attacking the opportunity we, as a nation, have in France.

"I don’t feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top end of the game. After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack in the same manner as I play the game. I hope I have done you proud.”

Hogg made his debut for Scotland 10 years ago against Wales and has gone on to be one of the poster boys of his generation. An exciting, dynamic full-back, he helped Glasgow Warriors win the PRO14 title before moving on to Exeter Chiefs in England’s Gallagher Premiership, where he has won the league title and also the Heineken Cup. Formerly the captain of Scotland, Hogg has played at two World Cups already and and was on three Lions tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

Scotland are in Pool B of this year’s tournament in France, where they will face the defending champions South Africa, current world No 1 and Six Nations Grand Slam champions Ireland, as well as Tonga and Romania. Scotland also have summer warm-up matches for the tournament at home to Italy, France and Georgia, as well as an away match against the French.