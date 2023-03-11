Six Nations: Scotland goal being chased by Stuart Hogg as he prepares for 100th cap

Stuart Hogg will use the occasion of the 100th cap for his country to try to land the one thing missing from his glittering rugby career – a major honour with Scotland.

Gregor Townsend’s side will win the Triple Crown if they defeat Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday, and also bolster their Six Nations title hopes going into the final weekend of the championship. It will be a landmark afternoon for Hogg who was presented with his match jersey on Saturday by Chris Paterson, Ross Ford and Sean Lamont, the three Scotland men’s players to have previously reached the century cap milestone.

The full-back has an enviable CV which includes a Pro12 title with Glasgow Warriors and English Premiership and European Champions Cup honours with Exeter Chiefs. He has also lifted the Calcutta Cup four times, toured with the Lions on three occasions and was twice voted Six Nations Player of the Championship. But Hogg agreed that landing the Triple Crown would be a breakthrough moment. “100 per cent,” he said. “Every competition you play in you are there to win. You are not there to make up the numbers and let other teams win trophies in front of you. We want to be in a position to lift trophies and nothing would please me more than seeing ‘J’ [captain Jamie Ritchie] lift it.

“There is no better feeling than donning the jersey of your country and winning. I think this is my 12th attempt at the Six Nations, and only the first time I have been in a position to win a Triple Crown. It just shows how far we have come as a squad and as a team and we are moving towards something special. It is going to be a hell of a challenge for us but one we are ready for and excited about. We have prepped well for it.”

Stuart Hogg is pictured ahead of his 100th cap with fellow Scotland men's centurions Ross Ford, Sean Lamont and Chris Paterson. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)