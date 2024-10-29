Stuart Hogg fresh blow as in-form Scotland icon faces weeks out after Montpellier surgery
Stuart Hogg could be out for up to five weeks after suffering a hand injury in Montpellier’s impressive victory over La Rochelle at the weekend.
Hogg, playing at stand-off, played a key role in the 16-0 win over the two-time European champions but, according to reports in France, he fractured his hand during the match.
The former Scotland captain played on until the 69th minute when he was replaced by Thomas Vincent. The French media outlet RMC is reporting that Hogg had an operation on Monday and is likely to be out for five weeks.
He will miss this Saturday’s match at Castres after which the Top 14 has a two-week break while the autumn internationals are played. The league resumes on November 23 when Montpellier play Pau at home.
Hogg, 32, who came out of retirement last summer, has impressed at No 10 in Montpellier’s last two matches. He has switched from full-back to stand-off because of injury issues at his club who moved up to 11th place in the Top 14 thanks to the win over La Rochelle.
The 100-times capped former Scotland full-back has started five of Montpellier’s eight matches this season since signing for the club in the summer after a year out of the game.
